Nolan Patrick, Vladimir Tarasenko and the Top Highlights for Feb. 2

Nolan Patrick, Vladimir Tarasenko and the Top Highlights for Feb. 2February 3, 2019
This season has not been kind to the Philadelphia Flyers, as they are seven points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
However, the Flyers are climbing up the ladder, and there will be no give-up in the Philadelphia locker room. The Flyers registered a come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
Nolan Patrick, who barely missed scoring the winner at the end of regulation, scored the clincher with a deft shot to the top of the net.
The win was the streaking Flyers' seventh in a row.
The St. Louis Blues, back in action after a 10-day layoff, came through with a 4-2 victory over the slumping Columbus Blue Jackets.
Vladimir Tarasenko helped the Blues earn the win with a goal and two assists, while the Blue Jackets lost a season-high fifth game in a row.
Saturday NHL Scores
Philadelphia 5, Edmonton 4 (OT)
St. Louis 4, Columbus 2
New Jersey 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Toronto 3, Pittsburgh 2
Florida 3, Vegas 1
Winnipeg 9, Anaheim 3
Detroit 2, Ottawa 0
New York Islanders 4, Los Angeles 2
Tampa Bay 3, New York Rangers 2
Chicago 4, Minnesota 3 (OT)
Dallas 3, Nashville 1
Vancouver 5, Colorado 1
San Jose 3, Arizona 2 (OT)
Nolan Patrick Nails Top-Shelf Winner for Flyers
Vladimir Tarasenko Leads Rust-Free Blues Past Jackets
St. Louis Blues @StLouisBlues
34 seconds after Columbus scored, Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko teamed up to do this. #stlblues https://t.co/y3wpK083Gg
Nico Hischier Scores Tying Goal, Winner to Beat Habs
Zach Hyman Nails Winner as Leafs Overcome 2-Goal Deficit
Aleksander Barkov Sends Golden Knights to 4th Loss in Past 5 Games
Sportsnet @Sportsnet
Aleksander Barkov wasted no time getting the Panthers on the board. ⏲️ https://t.co/IDxvDIAwwi
Jets Blast Ducks with 6-Goal Opening Period
Winnipeg Jets @NHLJets
Hats off to @JRoslovic96 who notched his career first @Enterprise Hat Trick tonight! 🎩 https://t.co/qln3hNC0EF
Michael Dal Colle Leads Late Rally for Isles over Kings
Erik Gustafsson OT Goal Helps Blackhawks Tame Wild
Steve Stamkos Blasts 28th as Lightning Punish Rangers
Flyers Fighting to Get Back in Playoff Hunt
The Philadelphia Flyers have struggled throughout the majority of the season.
They have shown plenty of fight and have often come back from a deficit. However, when it comes to winning games, the Flyers have been on the short end this year.
But it seems this team has learned from its early lessons. Instead of falling short after making a comeback, Philadelphia has learned how to complete the job. The latest comeback effort came Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.
Nolan Patrick completed the effort when he scored the game-winner in a 5-4 overtime victory at the 2:01 mark of the extra session.
The win was the Flyers' seventh in a row, and it was the fourth time in the winning streak that they had to come from behind to win.
"That just goes to show how guys are invested right now and how much we're willing to pay the price to succeed," Flyers goalie Carter Hart said, per Stats/AP (h/t CBSSports.com).
The Flyers scored four power-play goals in the victory, and they have scored six goals with the man advantage in their past two games.
Tarasenko Keys Blues Road Win Over Blue Jackets
The St. Louis Blues came back from their 10-day break in a big way.
Stars Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly led the way for the Blues in their 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tarasenko notched a goal and added two assists, while O'Reilly had a goal and an assist.
St. Louis is on the outside of the playoff structure looking in, but they are are moving in the right direction. They are playing especially well on the road, going 9-4-1 in their past 14 games away from home since November 30.
While the Blues are moving in the right direction, with six wins in their past nine games, the Blue Jackets have lost five straight and are hanging on to the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
"You can feel it," O'Reilly said, per Stats/AP (h/t CBS Sports). "We're making our push. I believe we're going to get in [to the playoffs]. We're just going to take it one game at a time."
The Blues are three points out of the final Western Conference playoff position.
Sunday NHL Schedule
Boston at Washington (12:30 p.m. ET)
Calgary at Carolina (2 p.m. ET)
Edmonton at Montreal (2 p.m. ET)
