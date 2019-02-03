Pro Football Hall of Fame 2019: Inductees, Highlights and Reaction

Pro Football Hall of Fame 2019: Inductees, Highlights and ReactionFebruary 3, 2019
On the night before the Super Bowl, members of the National Football League gathered at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta to recognizes some of the game's top players at the 8th Annual NFL Honors. Part of the ceremony included the announcement of the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
While the NFL honors is a relatively new tradition, the Hall of Fame is a storied fraternity whose first class was inducted back in 1963. The most recent class included eight individuals—five modern-era candidates, one seniors finalist and two contributors.
Here are some of the highlights and the reactions from the night's announcements. First, though, here's a look at the full list of modern-era finalists.
2019 Modern Era HOF Finalists
Steve Atwater
Champ Bailey
Tony Boselli
Isaac Bruce
Don Coryell
Alan Faneca
Tom Flores
Tony Gonzalez
Edgerrin James
Ty Law
John Lynch
Kevin Mawae
Ed Reed
Richard Seymour
Reed, Bailey, Gonzalez Get in on First Ballot
Whittling the list of 15 finalists down to five is no easy task, which is why it can make for an understandably lengthy deliberation process. This year's process took just under eight hours, according to Peter King of ProFootballTalk.com.
However, it's hard to imagine that the discussions surrounding former safety Ed Reed, former cornerback Champ Bailey and former tight end Tony Gonzalez took up much time during the deliberation meeting. All three were voted in on their first year of eligibility.
According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the discussion on Reed took less than three minutes.
Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS
The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection meeting has concluded. Longest discussions for the modern-era finalists were held on Ty Law (27:16), Tony Boselli (26:10), Kevin Mawae (24:52), Don Coryell (22:37) and Tom Flores (18:54). The shortest was Ed Reed (2:20).
Steve Wyche of NFL Network reported that the actual voting process (6.5 hours) was quicker than normal because the selections of Reed and Bailey were "pretty quick."
You're not likely to find many folks who feel that these three first-year finalists deserve to be in Canton.
Not Everyone Was Happy With Final Voting
While almost everyone can agree that Reed, Bailey and Gonzalez deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, this doesn't mean that everyone was happy with the way the final voting turned out. Plenty of media members and former players feel there were some snubs in the selection process.
More than a couple people, for example, believed that former offensive tackle Tony Boselli—a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro—deserved to be part of the group.
Frank Frangie @Frank_Frangie
First time I’m getting a little antsy waiting to hear if @TonyBoselli got in. Man I think he is deserving. How he played on the field. How he carries himself off it. What a great moment it would be for this team and this city.
Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz
Reports are Mawae is the only OL elected to the Hall. I thought he had the best chance but disappointed to see Boselli left out again. https://t.co/eYlQ9825Ym
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports believes both Boselli and Steve Hutchinson deserved to get in this year.
Pete Prisco @PriscoCBS
Hall class today should be Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed, Champ Bailey, Tony Boselli and Steve Hutchinson. Most dominant players in the class
Meanwhile, Luke Easterling of USA Today pleaded his case for Ronde Barber—who wasn't even a finalist—over Ty Law, who did manage to get in.
Luke Easterling @LukeEasterling
Ronde Barber: 1,231 tackles, 47 INT, 28 sacks, 197 PBU, 88 TFL, 15 FF, 12 FR, 12 TD Ty Law: 838 tackles, 53 INT, 5 sacks, 108 PBU, 19 TFL, 7 FF, 5 FR, 7 TD #PFHOF19
The good news for guys like Hutchinson, Boselli and Barber is that next year will bring another opportunity.
Gracious Words All Around
As one might expect, this year's finalists behaved like true and grateful professionals, regardless of whether or not they got in.
Players like Gonzalez and Reed showed their appreciation of the award:
Tony Gonzalez @TonyGonzalez88
Words can’t even describe this feeling! Thank you @NFL and @ProFootballHOF for this incredible honor. HUGE shoutout to my amazing family, my friends, @Chiefs , @AtlantaFalcons, and all my fans for all the love and support! We’re all going in this together! WE CANTON BOUND BABY!!! https://t.co/vJl6rHItzX
Meanwhile, players who didn't get in, like Boselli, showed their appreciation for just being considered.
"Thank you to the Jacksonville Jaguars and all of our amazing fans for all of the support you gave me leading up to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection," Boselli said in a statement. "It didn't go the way we were hoping, but it's a great 2019 class! Maybe next year."
While being a class act isn't a prerequisite for the Hall of Fame, it's nice to see that so many of the league's legends are exactly that.
