Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019: Maroon 5 Entertainment Odds and Advice

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will take the stage for the Super Bowl LIII halftime show alongside rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday.

There are plenty of bets to be made on the game itself. However, if you would like an opportunity to make some extra cash, you can also bet on some of the evening's halftime show prop wagers.

Here's a look at all the betting odds surrounding Maroon 5 and the halftime show, along with a breakdown of certain betting props.

Will Adam Levine Be Wearing a Hat When He Begins the Halftime Show?

Yes: +200 (wager $100 to win $200)

No: -300 (wager $300 to win $100)

What Will Be the Predominant Color of Adam Levine's Top at the Start of the Halftime Show?

Black: -140

Any other color: even

How Many Songs Will Be Played During the Halftime Show?

Over 7.5: -145

Under 7.5: +105

What Will Be the 1st Song Performed by Maroon 5?

"Makes Me Wonder": even

"One More Night": +550

"Moves like Jagger": +600

"Animals": +700

"Sugar": +900

"Girls Like You": +900

"Don't Wanna Know": +900

"Payphone": +1,800

"This Love": +2,000

"She Will Be Loved": +2,200

"Maps": +2,200

Will Big Boi and Adam Levine Perform 'Mic Jack' at Halftime?

Yes: -350

No: +225

Will Christina Aguilera Make an Appearance During the Halftime Show?

Yes: +225

No: -350

Will Maroon 5 Play 'Sweet Victory' as a SpongeBob Tribute?

Yes: -230

No: +160

Will Travis Scott Take a Knee During the Halftime Show?

Yes: +170

No: -250

All odds according to OddsShark and are as current as of Thursday.

Most of these wagers are consistent with betting props from past halftime shows, such as what song will the halftime headliner perform first. Oddsmakers are expecting "Makes Me Wonder" to be the first song performed, which comes in at even while the next song, "One More Night", comes in at +550.

In addition to betting on the music, there will be many people paying attention to Adam Levine's wardrobe, as there are props surrounding his wearing a hat and the color of his shirt.

Levine is typically seen wearing dark colors, which has driven oddsmakers to assumer he will be wearing a black shirt. Odds of him wearing a black shirt are at -140, while any other color breaks even.

Where things get a little more interesting is the SpongeBob SquarePants prop.

Many people have been speculating that the song "Sweet Victory", which the characters of the Nickelodeon show SpongeBob SquarePants sang during the halftime of The Bubble Bowl—a championship football game that mimics the Super Bowl—will be performed by Maroon 5 at halftime on Sunday.

The hit show's creator died in November, and the actor who voices Squidward said he will be recording a piece for the Super Bowl, per Daniel S. Levine of Pop Culture.

Fans have become even more sure that the song will be played because of hints to SpongeBob posted by both Maroon 5 and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium via Twitter in the months leading up to the big game:

The odds that the song will be played are now in favor of yes.

Another interesting prop relates to whether rapper Travis Scott will take a knee during the halftime show. There has been much controversy around performers taking on the halftime show in the wake of Colin Kaepernick's protests. Many people have asked that performers don't agree to perform in support of the quarterback and his kneeling during the national anthem.

Scott received some backlash himself, with some referring to him as a hypocrite for agreeing to the halftime show and not supporting Kaepernick.

The rapper did agree to the performance under the condition that the NFL would make a $500,000 donation to the charity of his choice, per Zac Johnson of E! However, many are still speculating whether he will do more during his performance, such as take a knee.

No matter what prop you decide to wager on, the halftime show has many opportunities for betting.