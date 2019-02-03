Super Bowl Ads 2019: Latest Info on Cost of 2019 Super Bowl Commercials

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Inflation affects everything around us, sparing nothing in its path, and the same is true for Super Bowl ads.

Heading into Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, we've gotten some leaks about how much it costs to secure an ad spot during Sunday's coveted event, which projects to capture more than 100 million eyeballs this year—the number last year, which was considered low, was 103.4 million viewers, per Nielsen.

It might be counterintuitive that the price of Super Bowl TV ad spots continue to climb considering that many people consume the game on social channels rather than cable, but we're seeing that trend nonetheless. As Tom Huddleston Jr. of CNBC reported, CBS is charging a record $5.25 million for a 30-second commercial during Super Bowl LIII.

That figure is higher than last year's game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, which cost sponsors a cool $5.2 million, per CNBS.

Meanwhile, back in 2008, a 30-second spot would set you back $2.69 million in 2008, per Nielsen.

Doritos

Chances are, you've had this mash-up stuck in your head all week.

Doritos, which is owned by PepsiCo, swung for the fences when it partnered with Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys for an earworm of a reimagining of "I Want It That Way" in a teaser for a Flamin' Hot Doritos spot set to air during the Super Bowl.

The video already has more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Amazon

When you think of the traditional Super Bowl spending categories, they typically include alcohol, cars and snack foods. Amazon isn't necessarily a company that comes to your mind, but the media giant is looking to change that.

As Suzanne Vranica of the Wall Street Journal reported, Amazon increased its TV spending budget to $679.1 million last year, an increase of almost 60 percent.

This year, Amazon will focus some of that money into two Super Bowl spots. One will feature Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker and astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly testing Alexa-enabled products, and one will focus on a new Amazon Original Series.

Pepsi

A traditional big spender during the Super Bowl, Pepsi is at it again this year, planning to debut a star-studded ad including the unlikely trio of Cardi B, Steve Carell and Lil Jon.

The ad is an admittedly clever play on the "is Pepsi OK?" line servers at restaurants tend to ask when customers order Coca-Cola.

Other brands that spent big on 2019 Super Bowl ads that you can expect to see during Sunday's action include Budweiser, Olay, Mercedes-Benz, Stella Artois (the ad featuring The Dude himself, Jeff Lebowski), M&M's, Mr. Peanut, Michelob, Bumble, Pringles, Toyota, Kia and La Croix challenger Bubly.

However, if advertisers in 2019 are savvy, they won't spend all their money in one place.

Word on the street is that being the brand that gets to partner with the world-famous Instagram egg is worth a cool $10 million, per Taylor Lorenz of The Atlantic.