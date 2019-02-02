Super Bowl Kickoff Time 2019: TV, Live-Stream Info for Patriots vs. Rams

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

After taking similar paths through the playoffs, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will play for a championship when the two teams face off on Sunday evening in Super Bowl LIII.

This year's big game is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI, which the Patriots won 20-17. That was the first of the five Super Bowls that New England has won since the 2001 season.

The Patriots are in the Super Bowl for the third straight year, and they will look to bounce back after losing last year's game to the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Rams haven't been to the Super Bowl since that loss to the Pats at the end of the 2001 season.

Super Bowl LIII Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access and FuboTV

Odds (via OddsShark): Patriots -2.5; Over/Under: 56.5

The Patriots' Path to the Super Bowl

After losing two of their first three games during the regular season, the Patriots took control of the AFC East by stringing together six consecutive wins. New England ended the year with back-to-back wins to capture its 10th straight division title.

The Patriots, who went 11-5, earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. After resting during the Wild Card Round, New England opened the playoffs with a 41-28 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Playing in the AFC Championship Game for the eighth straight year, the Patriots went on the road and took down the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime to secure their Super Bowl berth.

While the Patriots haven't been quite as dominant as they have been in recent seasons—their five losses were their most since the 2009 season—they are again back in the Super Bowl, with head coach Bill Belichick and veteran quarterback Tom Brady leading the way.

New England is the most successful NFL team of the past 20 years. Despite that, Brady and the Pats have felt like underdogs during their quest for a Super Bowl championship.

"[We] played great at home against the Chargers and then had to go on the road and beat a great [Chiefs] football team," Brady said, per Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston (h/t Yahoo Sports). "So no one thought we were going to do that. You know, I would say we were probably the only ones who thought we could do that. And you know, when you win those games, it brings back a lot of emotions from when we were underdogs every game."

Despite that underdog mentality, the Patriots enter Super Bowl LIII as the favorites. And nobody would be surprised to see Belichick and Brady hoisting the Lombardi Trophy once more.

The Rams' Path to the Super Bowl

The Rams got off to a strong start during the regular season, winning eight straight games and 11 of their first 12. Although Los Angeles lost two games in December, it secured its second straight NFC West championship after not previously winning the division since the 2003 season.

After going 13-3 and receiving a first-round bye, the Rams opened the postseason with a 30-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round—their first playoff victory since the 2004 season.

Los Angeles went on the road for the NFC Championship Game and pulled out a thrilling 26-23 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints to advance to the Super Bowl.

Although the Rams had the better regular season, they lack the postseason experience the Patriots have. Only four Los Angeles players have played in a Super Bowl—running back C.J. Anderson, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerbacks Sam Shields and Aqib Talib. It will also be the first Super Bowl for 33-year-old Rams head coach Sean McVay.

For comparison, 38 of the 53 players on the Patriots' active roster have played in a Super Bowl.

However, Rams players are eager for the opportunity.

"Look at what we've done in the past few years, relocating, makeshift locker rooms, weight rooms, being adaptable," Los Angeles center John Sullivan said, according to the Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times. I don't think anybody is fazed by any trip anywhere. I think we're fine. Everyone is focused on winning."