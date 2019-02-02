NFL Rookie of the Year 2018-19: Award Candidates, Odds and Predictions

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL rookie class entered the league with high expectations, and some players exceeded the impact most believed they would make.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley came into the NFL with some of the highest expectations of any rookies after they were selected with the first two picks of the 2018 NFL draft, and they produced remarkable numbers for their respective teams.

The top defensive rookies didn't come from the top of the draft, as they turned into terrific value picks for their respective franchises.

Indianapolis' Darius Leonard led the NFL in tackles, while Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers proved he's one of the best young all-around defensive players in the league.

All of the players mentioned above are in contention for the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards, which will be handed out Saturday at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Odds (as of January 11)

Candidates: Saquon Barkley, Baker Mayfield

Barkley started his NFL career by rushing for 106 yards in Week 1, which was one of his seven triple-digit ground performances.

The rookie out of Penn State peaked in November and December, as he reeled off four consecutive 100-yard performances, with the best one coming against Washington in Week 14.

Although he produced seven triple-digit games on the ground, Barkley also failed to reach 50 yards on seven occasions, which doesn't make him a runaway winner for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Barkley's main competition for the rookie honor is Mayfield, who took over as the Browns starting quarterback in Week 4.

After leading a come-from-behind win in Week 3 against the New York Jets, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft helped the Browns achieve a 7-8-1 record.

Starting in Week 7 versus Tampa Bay, Mayfield threw for multiple touchdowns in eight of his final 10 games.

Mayfield may not have produced 300-yard performances week after week, but he made an impact on the Cleveland franchise that will be felt for years to come.

If Mayfield wins Offensive Rookie of the Year, he'd be just the second quarterback since 2013 to win the honor, with Dak Prescott in 2017 being the other.

Both Barkley and Mayfield are terrific options for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but we'll give Mayfield a slight edge for the consistent impact he had on the Browns since taking over as the starting quarterback.

Prediction: Baker Mayfield

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Odds (as of December 26)

Candidates: Darius Leonard, Derwin James

Leonard was one of the unlikeliest success stories of the 2018 NFL season, as he went from second-round pick to leading tackler.

The 36th-overall pick out of South Carolina State recorded 111 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four forced fumbles.

Leonard earned a spot on the All-Pro First Team and the PFWA All-Rookie Team for his efforts on a Colts team that advanced to the divisional round before falling to Kansas City.

James also thrived for a playoff team after falling down the draft board to 17th overall, where he was the ninth defensive player off the draft board.

The Florida State product helped the Los Angeles Chargers reach the divisional round of the postseason by recording 75 tackles, 13 passes defended, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Just like Leonard, James emerged as a young leader on his defense who should be a reliable option in the Chargers secondary for years to come.

While Leonard and James were the top standouts in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race, Dallas' Leighton Vander Esch and Pro Bowler Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns deserve to be a part of the conversation as well.

It's going to be tough for voters to choose between Leonard and James, but we'll lean toward the Colts linebacker since he was a league leader in one of the top defensive statistical categories.

Prediction: Darius Leonard

