2019 NFL Draft: Ranking the Top QBs Ready to Be Rookie Starters

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ryan Finley, North Carolina State

Ryan Finley spent six years at the collegiate level, split in half between Boise State and North Carolina State. He sustained an ankle injury three games into the 2015 term, which cost him the remainder of the season before the transfer.

Despite Finley's experience, Joe Marino of The Draft Network picked up on a troubling trend in the quarterback's ability to scan the field. "Rarely has success coming off his first read," he wrote. "Identifies pre-snap where he wants to go with the ball but rarely allows information processed post-snap properly impact his decisions."

A quarterback with an issue going through his progressions spells disaster on the professional level. If Finley doesn't have a top-flight wide receiver or a solid ground attack, defenders will pick him apart.

Teams may look at his 64.5 percent completion percentage and 2.4:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in three seasons at NC State as something to build upon, but he's not a potential Day 1 starter. Finley needs to show the ability to read the entire field.

Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

Unlike the potential starters, Jarrett Stidham doesn't have a standout year to highlight his ceiling. After transferring from Baylor, his accuracy dropped from 66.5 to 60.7 percent in his final two seasons at Auburn.

Head coach Gus Malzahn's offensive system didn't do many favors in showcasing Stidham's ability to complete throws all over the field with consistency. Auburn averaged 45.9 and 39.4 rush attempts per contest over the last two seasons.

Stidham's production in terms of touchdown passes and interceptions was almost a mirror image between his junior and senior years. Teams may not have a full assessment of what he can do from the pocket, which likely calls for a learning curve in a backup role.

Stidham will have to prove he's capable of consistently completing pro-level throws to elevate an offense before unseating a starter or winning a position battle.

Gardner Minshew, Washington State

Clubs must decide if Gardner Minshew naturally improved between his time at East Carolina and Washington State or landed in a pass-heavy system that inflated his numbers. He completed fewer than 60 percent of his pass attempts with the Pirates. Under Mike Leach, Minshew connected on 70.7 percent of his targets and set a single-season Pac-12 record in passing yards (4,776).

Minshew's shining senior season at Washington State catapults him into the conversation among draft-worthy quarterbacks. Keep in mind, the Cougars averaged 21.4 carries per contest in 2018. The 22-year-old signal-caller had the volume to reach record numbers. He led the NCAA in pass attempts (662) in 2018.

There's still a question about efficiency. Minshew averaged 7.2 yards per pass attempt, which suggests he doesn't push the ball downfield in chunks. The former Cougar could be scratching the surface of his full potential. NFL coaches may want to see more development behind a starter before he's in the discussion to take over the huddle.

Jordan Ta'amu, Mississippi

In 19 contests at Mississippi, Jordan Ta'amu threw for 5,600 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His collegiate resume won't leave talent evaluators in awe, but he throws an accurate ball with the ability to push the offense downfield. In both seasons, Ta'amu completed at least 63.6 percent of his passes and averaged more than nine yards per attempt.

However, Jon Ledyard of The Draft Network points out simple reads may have helped the senior quarterback, which is common on the collegiate level. "Ole Miss' offense did not put a ton on his plate mentally, which aided his concerns in this area," he wrote. "Ta'amu doesn’t move defenders with his eyes, rarely deciphers coverages post-snap and can struggle to move through his progressions in a timely manner."

This is the reason quarterbacks coming out of pro-style systems have a better chance of becoming contributors early in their NFL careers. Ta'amu hasn't been tasked with the challenges of reading a defense on the fly, which adds some question marks.

Ta'amu's accuracy and ability to move the pocket should result in a draft spot on Day 3, but he must check a few boxes as a field processor to earn a coaching staff's trust.