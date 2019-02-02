Super Bowl Odds 2019: MVP, Props List and Patriots vs. Rams Picks

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Like clockwork, the NFL's biggest stars shoulder otherworldly pressure on Super Bowl Sunday. Just last year, in Super Bowl LII, Tom Brady set a record for most passing yards in a Super Bowl with 505. Even with that performance, he and the New England Patriots fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was the unlikely hero in journeyman quarterback Nick Foles that claimed Super Bowl LII MVP and the Lombardi Trophy for the Eagles, which creates the perfect backdrop for considering which Patriot or Los Angeles Ram could make the most impact in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta.

Brady, of course, is always a candidate and has been named the Super Bowl MVP four times in his career.

However, the Rams are stacked with stars such as quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley or reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

The most enticing unsuspecting MVP candidates are Rams journeyman running back C.J. Anderson and Patriots dual-threat running back James White, who set records in Super Bowl LI and arguably should have been the MVP of the game.

Here is dive into the latest Super Bowl MVP odds and five of the best prop bets.

MVP Odds

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (+125)

Rams quarterback Jared Goff (+250)

Rams running back Todd Gurley (+1000)

Patriots running back Sony Michel (+1200)

Rams running bak C.J. Anderson (+1600)

Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (+1800)

Patriots running back James White (+2000)

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (+2000)

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (+3000)

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks (+4000)

To see the full list, visit OddsShark.

Prop Bets

Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?

Teammates (+175)

God (+190)

Family or family member (+500)

Owner (+550)

City (+1000)

Coach (+1100)

Does not mention any of the above (+400)

Will both teams combined score 76 or more points to break the Super Bowl record?

Yes (+325)

No (-550)

How many plays will Tony Romo correctly predict during the game?

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Over 7.5 (-140)

Under 7.5 (EVEN)

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is putting his intimate knowledge of the NFL to good use as a broadcaster for CBS. His perfect prediction of a Patriots touchdown play went viral after the AFC Championship Game, but predicting plays has been a habit of Romo's throughout his first season as a broadcaster.

For the biggest game of his young broadcasting career, expect Romo to be prepared to go full-on psychic.

How many times will the broadcast mention Sean McVay's age?

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Over 1.5 (-175)

Under 1.5 (+135)

McVay, 33, will be the youngest man to ever coach a Super Bowl, so mention of his age is a foregone conclusion.

How often Jim Nantz and Tony Romo comment on it will largely depend on what is happening on the field. Nantz and Romo will have to find extra fluff to discuss if the Patriots are running away with the game, but the nuggets in that case scenario will likely center around the Pats' dynasty.

Should the Rams either blow the game open or even if McVay goes tit-for-tat with Bill Belichick in a close back-and-forth, expect the broadcast to gush over McVay and what he's accomplishing at such a young age.

Will there be a penalty for roughing the passer?

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Yes (+105)

No (-145)

As long as Tom Brady is in the game, there is a solid chance that roughing the passer will be called. Add in a rough player like Rams defensive end Ndamukong Suh, and those chances probably double.

Brady was granted a controversial roughing the passer call in the AFC Championship Game when Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones' hand brushed Brady's shoulder. After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took issue with the call and relayed his sentiments via Charles Goldman of USAToday's ChiefsWire:

"I saw our quarterback from play 27 on get two hits that were way worse that weren’t called."

This also gives us an opportunity to address the likelihood that a defensive pass interference is called on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, the player at the center of perhaps the most controversial non-call in NFL history from the NFC Championship Game.

Robey-Coleman has since been fined $26,739 by the NFL for the hit, and he has admitted that he got away with one.

Most relevant to Super Bowl LIII, Robey-Coleman told Bleacher Report's Ty Dunne that he hates the Patriots:

"Stick a dagger in them. They're not a team that you want to play around with. Stick the dagger in them and don't leave it in them! Take it out! And let them leak. Let them leak slow. Put the dagger in them, pull it out, and let them leak slow. Just kill 'em slowly. That's how you do them."

Needless to say, the Rams won't be holding back or fearing penalties—even if they are likely to be called with Brady in the equation.

Prop bets are courtesy of Oddshark.

