Patriots vs. Rams: Super Bowl 53 Odds, Predictions Before NFL Honors

Super Bowl LIII is only a day away, which means time is running out for predictions and theories about what will go down between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Atlanta beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The final injury report released on Friday—according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport—shows that both teams are fully healthy, which gives head coaches Bill Belichick and Sean McVay a full chess board to work with and makes the list of possible predictions much longer.

Tonight, players will be recognized for their regular-season performances at the 8th Annual NFL Honors. Stars in the same stratosphere will be playing for the Lombardi Trophy the following evening, and stellar performances worthy of awards will be expected.

Take a look at the latest odds and statistical predications for four key players below.

Odds

New England Patriots (-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams | O/U 56.5

Stat Predictions

Tom Brady, Quarterback, Patriots

Brady has done everything an NFL quarterback can do. The future Hall of Famer has won five Super Bowls and four Super Bowl MVPs. At 41 years old, nobody should expect much from a quarterback. However, this is Brady so expectations will be sky-high until the day he retires (if he actually ever does retire).

Brady is one year removed from setting six Super Bowl records, including throwing for 505 yards.

This postseason, Brady has been mostly surgical when the Patriots needed him to be. In the AFC Championship Game at Kansas City, Brady's box score is an interesting code to crack without context of the game: 348 yards, one touchdown and two picks on 30-of-46 passing.

Here's the context: If Chiefs linebacker didn't line up offsides, Brady would have thrown the game-losing interception on an inaccurate ball too high for Rob Gronkowski. We may then instead be talking about an aging Brady throwing three picks in a conference championship game.

That said, we're here to predict stats—not context.

Prediction: 27-for-41, 315 yards, three touchdowns and two picks

Jared Goff, Quarterback, Rams

Goff has come an unpredictably long way since his atrocious rookie season in 2016. On Super Bowl Sunday, the 24-year-old will reach the Super Bowl faster than any other quarterback selected No. 1 overall.

While he has still shown signs of major vulnerability this season, he has more often shown more than enough capability. Patriots third-string tight end Stephen Anderson was a teammate of Goff's at the University of California and dished on what the Pats can expect, via Zack Cox of NESN:

"He’s rhythmic. ... They like on the third step, firing; on the fifth step, firing. ... He can definitely get out of the pocket and make plays through there. That’s definitely not his primary thing, but if he needs to, he has (the ability) to.

“He’s a good quarterback. He’s still learning, but he’s a good quarterback. Obviously, I wouldn’t put him on the level of Tom (Brady), but I definitely feel like he can get the job done if the right situation lines up for him.”

In the AFC Championship Game, the Patriots sacked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—who is much more elusive than Goff—four times. The Patriots are probably foaming at the mouth thinking of ways to try and torment a young quarterback like Goff in the Super Bowl and forcing him into bad decisions.

Will the Rams get the Goff with pinpoint accuracy or the Goff that threw six interceptions in three games at the end of the regular season?

Prediction: 30-for-47, 285 yards, two touchdowns, three picks

Sony Michel, Running Back, Patriots

The 23-year-old rookie has quickly established himself as a threat—especially during the Patriots' postseason run. With five, Michel holds the record for most postseason rushing touchdowns by a rookie.

Overall, the 2018 season saw Michel rush for at least 100 yards in the regular season and at least 100 yards in both postseason games. The Rams defense has conversely shut down the running game in the postseason with both the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints gaining less than 50 yards on the ground.

Regardless of what Wade Phillips' defense has planned for Michel and the Patriots' rushing attack, Belichick and Josh McDaniels will have a counterpunch. Running back James White and his track record for crushing defenses as a receiver—especially in the Super Bowl—will actually play into the Patriots' favor to open up lanes for Michel.

Prediction: 25 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns

C.J. Anderson, Running Back, Rams

Nobody is more surprised at Anderson being in Super Bowl LIII than Anderson himself, but his production since L.A. picked him up in mid-December has the Rams looking like geniuses.

Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit breaks down why Anderson has been able to find success in L.A. that he couldn't in Carolina or Oakland earlier this season:

"Gurley might be the more talented all-around player, but stylistically, Anderson is the better schematic fit. The Rams employ a classic outside zone running scheme. On outside zone runs, a ballcarrier directs his run toward the perimeter, but with the hope that he’ll find an inside cutback lane along the way.

"Anderson is great at spotting and exploiting those cutback lanes. He runs low to the ground with keen vision and deceptively loose hips, which allow him to work through small cracks and elude defenders within confined areas."

While all eyes will be on Todd Gurley, who led the NFL in the regular season with 21 total touchdowns, to see if he plays as if he is still nursing an injured knee or really is healthy as the Rams say, Anderson has to churn yardage in order for the Rams to establish a ground threat against New England.



Prediction: 18 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown