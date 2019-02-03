Super Bowl LIII 2019: Patriots vs. Rams Box Score Prediction, Fantasy Stats

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For all the available betting methods, some fans just want to test blind luck with Super Bowl box squares.

It's a popular, but entirely random proposition involving no skill. In most cases, participants don't even have the option to choose their numbers, meaning some players have virtually no chance before the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams even start.

Since 2000, only one team (New England in 2004) finished with a point tally ending in a two. The wheel stopped at five and six just once apiece, twice at nine, and strangely only three times on zero.

Weird things can happen, but it's even weirder to project such improbable outcomes. The following predicted box score by quarter is boring, which would ultimately be bad news for anyone saddled with an unconventional number.

Squares are the equivalent of a scratch-off ticket, so let's instead forecast fantasy performances for every notable offensive player.

Projected Box Score

First Quarter: Patriots 7, Rams 3

Second Quarter: Rams 10, Patriots 3

Third Quarter: Patriots 7, Rams 7

Fourth Quarter: Patriots 14, Rams 7

Final Score: Patriots 31, Rams 27

Fantasy Predictions

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady: 29-of-44, 335 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Jared Goff: 24-of-37, 270 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 FL

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Tom Brady has set a Super Bowl record for passing yards in each of the last two years. After throwing for 691 combined yards in the last two wins, he has eclipsed 285 in 12 of his past 13 postseason contests.

Yet despite attempting 90 passes, he mustered one touchdown strike in each triumph.

After averaging 272.3 passing yards in 35.6 pass attempts per game during the regular season, the extra volume is nevertheless encouraging. With Josh Gordon's suspension eliminating a legitimate deep threat, he'll likely continue to methodically move the chains against a defense that has permitted a 64.9 completion percentage.

The Patriots shouldn't match the AFC Championship Game's 97 offensive plays, but they should stay on the field long enough to satisfy every key contributor.

Jared Goff, on the other hand, has not played his best football of late. In eight games since losing Cooper Kupp to a season-ending knee injury, the 24-year-old has registered a pedestrian 59.6 completion percentage and 6.9 yards per pass attempt.

While countless onlookers have noted the importance of Aaron Donald and Co. pressuring Brady, the Rams are in trouble if a sizzling Patriots' pass-rush gets to Goff:

Despite completing half of their combined passes, Philip Rivers and Patrick Mahomes each tossed three touchdowns in a high-scoring loss. Perhaps Goff takes a similar path to fantasy success, but the Rams have looked more committed to the run in recent weeks.

Running Backs

Sony Michel: 19 rushes, 100 rushing yards, 1 TD

Todd Gurley: 16 carries, 65 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 catches, 35 yards

James White: 4 rushes, 30 yards, 6 catches, 55 yards, 1 TD

C.J. Anderson: 11 rushes, 45 yards, 1 TD

Rex Burkhead: 7 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD, 3 catches, 25 yards

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Heading into Super Bowl LIII, the Rams and Patriots have already posted a combined 12 postseason rushing touchdowns. Aside from James White, every listed running back has found the end zone at least twice.

In four games since getting plucked off the scrap heap, C.J. Anderson has accrued 466 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries. He received 16 handoffs in the NFC Championship Game, with an ineffective Todd Gurley limited to four.

Earlier this week, per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams, Rams coach Sean McVay said a fully healthy Gurley "should play a big role" Sunday night. The Saints' stellar rushing defense also deserves credit for silencing the star back, so expect far more opportunities against the Pats.

That doesn't necessarily mean Anderson will vanish, as both backs cleared 100 rushing yards on a combined 39 carries against the Dallas Cowboys. The duo will test New England despite January's success against the run.

For the Patriots, any one of White, Sony Michel or Rex Burkhead could assume a starring role. Michel has thus far played the postseason hero with five end-zone visits. Yet Burkhead submitted the AFC Championship Game's final score while White has secured 19 of 23 playoff targets.

Since the Rams relinquished 5.1 yards per carry during the season, the matchup aligns best for Michel to handle another 15-20 runs. White and Burkhead, however, should still remain involved in a fairly even snap distribution.

Wide Receiver

Julian Edelman: 8 catches, 105 yards

Robert Woods: 8 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD

Brandin Cooks: 4 catches, 55 yards

Chris Hogan: 3 catches, 40 yards

Josh Reynolds: 3 catches, 45 yards

Phillip Dorsett: 2 catches, 30 yards

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After burning the New Orleans Saints for 107 receiving yards in the NFC Championship Game, Brandin Cooks gets another chance to embarrass a former team.

The big-play threat recorded 1,204 receiving yards in his one season with the Patriots, but he settled for one 23-yard grab in Super Bowl LII. He could again go quiet on the grand stage if covered by Stephon Gilmore.

Per USA Today's Henry McKenna, the All-Pro cornerback had nothing but kind words for his former teammate.

"He’s got elite speed,” Gilmore said last week. "He’s one of the fastest guys in the league. He’s where he’s at for a reason. He’s been putting in the hard work, and he’s had a good season."

It's a tough matchup for Cooks, as New England limited Tyreek Hill to one grab (albeit for 42 yards) in the AFC Championship Game. Sunday lines up better for Robert Woods, who has drawn 19 targets in two postseason wins. Before settling for 33 receiving yards against the Saints, the 26-year-old had exceeded 60 yards in 15 of the previous 16 games.

On New England's end, expect another heavy dosage of Edelman. While out of action for last year's title run, the reliable slot wideout has received double-digit targets in five of the last six games and each of his last 11 playoff outings.

His 105 career postseason receptions rank second behind Jerry Rice.

Although Phillip Dorsett has found the end zone in three straight contests, Edelman remains Brady's clear go-to target. He should flirt with 100 yards and perhaps give Brady the most MVP competition if New England prevails.

Tight End

Rob Gronkowski: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD

Gerald Everett: 3 catches, 25 yards

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski isn't done just yet.

Targeted once against the Los Angeles Chargers, the tight end caught six of his 11 looks for 79 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs. A key third-down grab helped New England punch a ticket to Atlanta in overtime.

As for whether the jovial 29-year-old will hang up his cleats after Sunday, he has kept his options open during the week:

Per Yahoo Sports, only the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans yielded more yards to tight ends than the Rams (1,075) during the regular season. Kansas City ranked fourth, and New England exploited the vulnerability.

Expect a similar result. The Patriots are light on wide receivers, and Gronkowski—who should benefit from an extra week of rest—doesn't need to preserve any energy for the next game.