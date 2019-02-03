Super Bowl 2019 Score: Final Box Score and Analysis from Patriots vs. Rams

Tom Brady (12) de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra festeja tras un touchdown ante los Rams de Los Ángeles durante la segunda mitad del Super Bowl, el domingo 3 de febrero de 2019, en Atlanta. (AP Foto/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Tom Brady gets to slide a championship ring on his other hand, but defense carried the New England Patriots to a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

New England limited the Rams to 291 yards of offense, their second-lowest output of the 2018 season.

Los Angeles punted on eight consecutive drives to begin the game and never reached the red zone. The Pats silenced All-Pro running back Todd Gurley and frustrated Jared Goff all night long.

Defense does indeed win championshipseven if a wide receiver, Julian Edelman, took home MVP honors.

              

Box Score

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Tom Brady (NE): 21-of-35, 262 YDS, 1 INT
Jared Goff (LAR): 19-of-39, 229 YDS, 1 INT

Sony Michel (NE): 18 CAR, 94 YDS, 1 TD
Rex Burkhead (NE): 7 CAR, 43 YDS; 2 REC, 15 YDS
Todd Gurley (LAR): 10 CAR, 35 YDS
C.J. Anderson (LAR): 7 CAR, 22 YDS; 2 REC, 12 YDS

Julian Edelman (NE): 10 REC, 141 YDS
Rob Gronkowski (NE): 6 REC, 87 YDS
Robert Woods (LAR): 8 REC, 120 YDS
Brandin Cooks (LAR): 5 REC, 70 YDS

           

Game Recap

Some viewers might say the best part of the opening half was the commercials. And the commercials, while fine, weren't amazing.

New England's first drive looked promising but ended with an interception. Two Patriots drives later, Stephen Gostkowski missed a 46-yard field goal. Los Angeles punted three times in the meantime, and the opening quarter ended scoreless.

Gostkowski connected on a 42-yard try in the second quarter to give New England a 3-0 advantage that stuck until halftime.

The defensive battle continued into the second half as the Rams and Patriots both punted twice in succession. Los Angeles finally put up some points, though they didn't come without held breath.

Donta Hightower surged through a block on a third down, and the sack pushed Los Angeles to the brink of field-goal range. Greg Zuerlein, the hero of the NFC Championship Game, hammered home a 53-yard attempt to even the score at three apiece.

The lack of action on the scoreboard set a Super Bowl record.

In the fourth quarter, a shaky holding penalty stalled a promising Los Angeles drive. On the ensuing possession, New England quickly drove down the field and scored the first touchdown of the game. Sony Michel plunged into the end zone from two yards out, giving the Pats a 10-3 edge with 7:00 remaining.

The Rams seemed on a path to respond while just outside of the red zone, but pressure up the middle forced a rush throw from Goff. Stephon Gilmore intercepted the pass with 4:17 on the clock.

And that was all New England needed.

Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead both ripped off 26-yard runs to set up Gostkowski's game-clinching 41-yard kick. The field goal provided the Pats a 13-3 advantage and only 1:12 left for the Rams.

One ill-fated Rams drive later, New England celebrated the sixth Super Bowl victory with Brady and Belichick.

           

