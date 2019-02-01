Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Friday Scores and Results, Updated Round 1 Schedule

TPN/Getty Images

Several countries are on the brink of earning a spot in the 2019 Davis Cup after a strong opening day of qualifying.

Croatia, France, Spain, United States, Argentina and Great Britain are already in the finals, but they will be joined by 12 more teams after this weekend. There are 24 teams battling in best-of-five series featuring four singles matchups and one doubles competition.

Friday's action featured many of the top tennis players in the world as they tried to help their countries reach the next stage of this prestigious event. Here is what you need to know from the first day of competition in the World Group.

Friday Scores

Brazil 1, Belgium 1

Serbia 2, Uzbekistan 0

Australia 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

Italy 2, India 0

Germany 2, Hungary 0

Russia 2, Switzerland 0

Kazakhstan 2, Portugal 0

Czech Republic 1, Netherlands 1

Austria 1, Chile 1

Slovakia 1, Canada 1

China 1, Japan 1

Colombia 1, Sweden 0

Notable Results

Germany Puts Its Best Foot Forward

While quite a few countries are trying to advance through the qualifiers without their best players, Germany brought all of its stars. There are four players in the top 60 in the world rankings, led by No. 3 Alexander Zverev.

This doesn't necessarily guarantee victory, but Zverev lived up to expectations with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Peter Nagy where he totaled 11 aces compared to zero from his opponent.

"I think I served pretty well, obviously, kept my focus well," he said after the match, per Jeff Kavanagh of the event's official site. "Davis Cup is always different, there are always tough matches even when opponents aren’t ranked that high, and to be my focus to really push from the start and it all worked out well."

His teammate Philipp Kohlschreiber saw what could happen without focus as he needed three sets to get past Zsombor Piros. The No. 31 player in the world lost the first set in a tiebreaker and barely escaped the second set but found a way to pull out the win and help Germany gain a 2-0 lead.

There were some outstanding points throughout the day as well:

Germany will hope its top-two players will keep it going Saturday to seal a win.

Slovakia Causes Trouble for Canada

Canada could be a top contender in the Davis Cup finals, but getting there might be a challenge without Milos Raonic.

Denis Shapovalov did his job for Canada with a straight-set win over Filip Horansky. However, Slovakia relied upon its experience in the second match as Martin Klizan earned the win over 18-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime.

He continues to move up the leaderboard as the best players ever in this competition:

Klizan won 70 percent of his first serves and 62 percent of his second serves, which was more than enough to come away with the two-set win.

Shapovalov is scheduled to face Klizan on Saturday in a match that could decide the playoff.

Belgium Has Tough Road Back to Quarterfinals

Although Belgium reached the quarterfinals at the Davis Cup last year and reached the finals the year before, Brazil is set to make things difficult for this group.

Thiago Monteiro got the home crowd excited with his easy 6-3, 6-2 win over Arthur De Greef in the first match:

Kimmer Coppejans got Belgium on the board with a win in the second match, but it's clear this won't be an easy victory for the European squad competing on the road on clay courts.

David Goffin has been a hero in the Davis Cup in the past, but he won't be in action during the qualifying round, which means the younger stars will have to pick up the slack.

Coppejans limited mistakes in his win Friday and will have to do it again Saturday to keep Belgium alive.

Saturday Schedule

Brazil vs. Belgium

Marcelo Melo/Bruno Soares vs. Sander Gille/Joran Viegen

Thiago Monteiro vs. Kimmer Coppejans

Rogerio Dutra Silva vs. Arthur De Greef

Serbia vs. Uzbekistan

Sanjar Fayziev/Denis Istomin vs. Nikola Milojevic/Viktor Troicki

Denis Istomin vs. Dusan Lajovic

Sanjar Fayziev vs. Filip Krajinovic

Australia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

John Peers/ Jordan Thompson vs. Mirza Basic/Tomislav Brkic

Alex de Minaur vs. Damir Dzumhur

John Millman vs. Mirza Basic

Italy vs. India

Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan vs. Simone Bolelli/Marco Cecchinato

Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs. Andreas Seppi

Ramkumar Ramanathan vs. Matteo Berrettini

Germany vs. Hungary

Tim Puetz/Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Gabor Borsos/Peter Nagy

Alexander Zverev vs. Zsombor Piros

Philipp Kohlschreiber vs. Peter Nagy

Russia vs. Switzerland

Marc-Andrea Huesler/Henri Laaksonen vs. Evgeny Donskov/Andrey Rublev

Henri Laaksonen vs. Karen Khachanov

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Daniil Medvedev

Kazakstan vs. Portugal

Timur Khabibulin/Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs. Gastao Elias/Joao Sousa

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Joao Sousa

Alexander Bublik vs. Pedro Sousa

Czech Republic vs. Netherlands

Adam Pavlasek/Jiri Vesely vs. Matwe Middelkoop/Jean-Julien Rojer

Jiri Vesely vs. Robin Haase

Lukas Rosol vs. Tallon Griekspoor

Colombia vs. Sweden

Juan-Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah vs. Markus Eriksson/Robert Lindstedt

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Elias Ymer

Santiago Giraldo vs. Mikael Ymer

Austria vs. Chile

Oliver Marach/Jurgen Melzer vs. Julio Peralta/Hans Podlipnik-Castillo

Dennis Novak vs. Nicolas Jarry

Jurij Rodionov vs. Christian Garin

Slovakia vs. Canada

Filip Polasek/Igor Zelenay vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime/Denis Shapovalov

Martin Klizan vs. Denis Shapovalov

Filip Horansky vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime

China vs. Japan