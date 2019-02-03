Super Bowl Odds 2019: Final Prop Bets List, Over/Under Advice and More

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will be vying for Super Bowl glory, but prop bets are games within the game.

Whether you're eyeing the wagers purely for entertainment reasons or something more, this topic is perhaps the most interesting secondary way to follow the Super Bowl.

There are basic over/unders for the yardage and touchdowns from quarterbacks, receivers or running backs, as well as the final score. And that's only the beginning. Will the coin toss be heads or tails? How many songs will be played during the halftime show?

Props aren't limited to what happens during the event in Atlanta, either; cross-sport action is available.

If you're seeking an avenue to increase engagement at a Super Bowl gathering, look no further than prop bets.

Super Bowl LIII Info

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV, Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Spread: Patriots -2.5

Total: 56.5

Spread and total via OddsShark.

Over/Under Advice

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Last year, the Super Bowl total settled on 49, according to OddsShark. So, naturally, the Philadelphia Eagles scored 41 to defeat the Patriots in a game that featured 74 points.

Sunday's clash is essentially a touchdown higher with a total sitting at 56.5. While the number has dipped since the opening, it will probably creep higher as kickoff nears. That's an important note to remember, no matter which side you're "betting" or betting.

If you believe the offenses will surpass 56.5 combined points, take advantage now. That number won't get any lower. Conversely, if the under is your preference, a little bit of calculated patience prior to kickoff should be beneficial.

The honest truth is there's not much value on either side. Forced to pick, though, the under is the early choice.

Despite a touted scoring attack, six of the Rams' last seven games have stayed below 56.5 points. But the drop in offensive efficiency has coincided with improvement on defense. Los Angeles is far more likely to generate pressure on Tom Brady than the Kansas City Chiefs could muster in the AFC Championship.

Yes, betting the under is less exciting than hammering the over. Perhaps you can atone for that with prop bets.

Notable Prop Bets

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Will the Coin Toss Be Heads or Tails?

Heads (-105)

Tails (-105)

Which Commercial Will Appear First?

Doritos (-250)

Pringles (+170)

How Many Times Will the Broadcast Mention Sean McVay's Age?

Over 1.5 (-140)

Under 1.5 (Even)

Will A Non-Quarterback Throw A Touchdown?

Yes (+250)

No (-400)

Will CBS Show Highlights of 2007 Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio)?

Yes (-175)

No (+135)

Total Passing Yards for Tom Brady

Over 300.5 (-140)

Under 300.5 (+110)

Total Rushing Yards for Todd Gurley

Over 70.5 (-110)

Under 70.5 (-120)

What Will Be the First Turnover of the Game?

Fumble (+135)

Interception (-130)

What Will Be Higher?

James Harden points vs. Utah on Feb. 2 (-120)

Tom Brady pass attempts in Super Bowl (-120)

What Will Be Higher?

Manny Machado's next contract in millions (-120)

Jared Goff passing yards in Super Bowl (-120)

All odds are according to OddsShark, which has an extensive list of prop bets available for Super Bowl 53.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.