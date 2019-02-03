Super Bowl 2019: Final Patriots vs. Rams MVP, Stat, Prop Predictions

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Two dynamic scoring attacks will square off in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, when the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams battle for the 2018 NFL championship.

But the Patriots always seem to have a tremendous plan on defense. And the Rams? Well, they have the best defender in football and a wise old coordinator in Wade Phillips. While we expect plenty of points, the story behind the box score may be fascinating.

This prediction goes beyond the final result. How will the box score read when the confetti starts falling?

And for a little extra fun, we've highlighted three of our favorite prop bets for Sunday's Super Bowl.

MVP Prediction

He's still here! He's still here!

Despite a stuffed trophy case, Tom Brady has convinced himself the NFL world no longer believes in him or the Patriots. That chip on the shoulder is laughable, but hey, it's working.

Perhaps it will serve him well Sunday too. Should the Patriots win―and they are 2.5-point favorites, per OddsShark―a notable trend may continue. Since 2007, nine of the 12 Super Bowl MVPs were the quarterback of the winning team.

Los Angeles has stopped the run quite well in the playoffs, holding Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott to 47 yards and New Orleans Saints duo Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II to 46 combined. Brady may need to shoulder an even heavier burden for the Pats.

If he's not the MVP, it's probably a result of Los Angeles generating consistent pressure up front. And that likely means All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald made the Super Bowl miserable for Brady.

Stat Predictions

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady (NE): 340 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Jared Goff (LAR): 320 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

It wouldn't be surprising if New England head coach Bill Belichick's game plan is effectively this: If Jared Goff can create plays to beat us, congratulations.

Within the carefully constructed Rams system, the young quarterback can thrive. His biggest problem is a relative inability to make things happen when a progression doesn't bring an open target.

According to Pro Football Focus, Goff has posted a 117.1 quarterback rating from a clean pocket. That number plummets to 59.2 when he's under pressure. For comparison's sake, Brady has marks of 105.3 and 71.2, respectively.

Goff's final output may look productive yet be a product of the Patriots forcing volume to him over Todd Gurley.

Running Backs

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Sony Michel (NE): 42 yards

Rex Burkhead (NE): 26 yards; 4 receptions, 20 yards

James White (NE): 15 yards; 8 REC; 64 yards, 1 TD

Todd Gurley (LAR): 38 yards, 1 TD; 3 REC; 19 yards

C.J. Anderson (LAR): 25 yards; 1 REC, 10 yards

Neither team has surrendered much of anything on the ground lately, so the running side of running backs probably won't be a featured component of Super Bowl LIII.

As a result, James White could end up having the most productive game of all players at the position.

Anyone who plays fantasy football knows how difficult it can be to trust Patriots running backs because their usage can vary immensely. However, this seems like an ideal matchup for White, whose 19 receptions are a team-high mark in the playoffs.

While the Rams will attempt to get Gurley and C.J. Anderson involved early and often, Belichick typically tries to force opponents to work outside of their comfort zones. For Los Angeles, that means relying on Goff to carry the offense.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Julian Edelman (NE): 7 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD

Rob Gronkowski (NE): 5 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD

Chris Hogan (NE): 3 REC, 47 YDS

Phillip Dorsett (NE): 2 REC, 34 YDS

Brandin Cooks (LAR): 6 REC, 84 YDS

Robert Woods (LAR): 7 REC, 82 YDS

Josh Reynolds (LAR): 3 REC, 63 YDS

Gerald Everett (LAR): 2 REC, 30 YDS, 1 TD

To mitigate the likely interior pressure coming from Donald and Ndamukong Suh, quick passes will be Brady's best friend.

Get ready for a whole lot of Julian Edelman.

Rob Gronkowski should have a decent showing against a defense that is stingy against lower-tier tight ends but struggled with George Kittle and Travis Kelce. Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson should round out the receiving numbers.

The box score will probably look relatively balanced for Los Angeles. Robert Woods should attract the most volume, while Brandin Cooks is the more explosive top receiver.

Josh Reynolds has become a larger factor since Cooper Kupp's injury, and he's a sneaky choice for longest reception of the day. Tight ends Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee will be involved but not focal points.

Prop Predictions

Tom Brady: 0.5 Interceptions

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Over: -125 (wager $125 to win $100); Under: -105

Following a clinical dismantling of the Los Angeles Chargers, Brady had a much dicier performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. He tossed two interceptions and only avoided a third because Dee Ford lined up offside.

All it takes is a deflected pass or bobbled ball.

Even if he celebrates another Super Bowl victory, expect Brady to overcome an interception along the way.

Jared Goff: Longest Completion of 38.5 Yards

Over: -115; Under: -115

It's a calculated guess that New England will force Goff to carry the Rams. That volume would create big opportunity for their receivers.

During the regular season, Goff's 69 passes of 20-plus yards ranked second in the NFL. That's an average of four 20-plus completions per game, and the Pats have already surrendered three passes of 40-plus yards in two playoff contests.

Will Big Boi and Adam Levine Perform 'Mic Jack' at Halftime?

Yes: -350; No: +225

It's a song they did together, so a pretty unsurprising yes here.

