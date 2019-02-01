Ty Law Talks About Training with His Hall of Fame Uncle, Tony Dorsett

Right Arrow Icon

Ty Law is knocking on the Hall of Fame's door, in part because he grew up training with a Hall of Famer.

Hear his unique story in this exclusive interview inside a Ford F-150.


