Simms in 60: Patriots Will Go Up-Tempo to Expose Rams' Defense in Super Bowl 53

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist IFebruary 3, 2019

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sunday.

Bleacher Report lead NFL analyst Chris Simms says the Patriots are going to expose the Rams' lack of depth on defense.

Watch the video above to see why Simms says the L.A. will need a superhuman effort from Aaron Donald and Co. to emerge victorious.

                    

