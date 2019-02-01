Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019: Maroon 5 Odds, Info for Patriots vs. Rams

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Maroon 5 is headlining the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta on Sunday with rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi—Atlanta's very own—set to join the band in some capacity. That's the short story. The long story includes the widespread backlash that has come their way for accepting the NFL's offer to perform.

In an unprecedented move, Maroon 5 decided to cancel a press conference during Super Bowl Week. Usually, the halftime performer holds a press conference at some point during the week. Maroon 5 released a statement regarding their decision, reported by Entertainment Weekly:

"As it is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday."

Both Maroon 5 and Scott made sizable charitable donations. Maroon 5 alongside the NFL donated $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which comes after Scott announced on Jan. 13 that he only agreed to perform when the NFL partnered on a $500,000 donation to Dream Corps.

Even with all of the outside noise before the show, viewers will be locked in and expecting to be entertained come halftime—judging the music and theatrics with fervor just as all Super Bowl performers in the past.

Here's a look at prop bets ahead of the halftime show, courtesy of OddsShark, and additional information surrounding them.

Prop Bets

How many songs will be played during the halftime show?

Over 7.5 (-145)

Under 7.5 (+105)

Last year's halftime show saw Justin Timberlake run through 11 songs from his extensive catalog plus a Prince tribute. However, just the year before, Lady Gaga decided to draw out each song for a lower total of seven. Obviously, those were both individual performances.

In 2016 (Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Beyonce), 2015 (Katy Perry, Missy Elliott, Lenny Kravitz) and 2014 (Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers) saw lower song totals with combined performances with six, eight and six respectively.

In other words, it is anyone's guess year-to-year.

What will be the first song performed by Maroon 5?

"Makes Me Wonder" (EVEN)

"One More Night" (+550)

"Moves Like Jagger" (+600)

"Animals" (+700)

"Sugar" (+900)

"Girls Like You" (+900)

"Don't Wanna Know" (+900)

"Payphone" (+1800)

"This Love" (+2000)

"She Will Be Loved" (+2200)

"Maps" (+2200)



The most recent hit by Maroon 5 is "Girls Like You," which currently sits at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. For context, Timberlake chose to open with his most recent hit at the time last year with "Filthy"—the lead single off of his 2018 album Man of the Woods.

On this list, including "Girls Like You," the band has four Billboard No. 1 hits ("Moves Like Jagger," "One More Night" and "Makes Me Wonder") with "Sugar" having peaked at No. 2. However, "Moves Like Jagger" features Christina Aguilera and "Girls Like You" features Cardi B.

Regardless of which song is chosen to open the show, could we get a surprise guest at some point before it ends?

Will Big Boi and Adam Levine perform "Mic Jack" at halftime?

Yes (-350)

No (+225)

Will Christina Aguilera make an appearance during the halftime show?

Yes (+225)

No (-350)

Will Maroon 5 play "Sweet Victory" as a Spongebob tribute?

Yes (-230)

No (+160)

Close to 1.2 million people have signed a petition for "Sweet Victory" to be performed at the Super Bowl. The movement began when Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of Spongebob Squarepants, passed away in November from ALS.

In the 2001 episode titled "Band Geeks," Spongebob rallies around Squidward and creates a band to perform at the Bubble Bowl in order to impress an old high school rival of Squidward. During the Bubble Bowl performance, Spongebob and his friends perform "Sweet Victory" by David Glen Eisley.

Fans may have been given hidden confirmation that an ode to "Sweet Victory" will be included in Maroon 5's set when the band tweeted a trailer video that includes a brief Spongebob cameo.

Will Travis Scott take a knee during the halftime show?

Yes (+170)

No (-250)

Scott received severe criticism from members of the hip-hop community, including Common, for deciding to perform at the Super Bowl.

Originally, it was reported that Scott had consulted with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started protesting social injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback in 2016, and gotten his permission before accepting the gig.

However, Kaepernick's actions point to that being false as he has retweeted messages vehemently denying that he approves of Scott's decision.

Could Scott kneel as a peace offering, or is there genuinely bad blood between the two?

As with all of these prop bets, we will have to wait and see.