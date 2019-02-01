2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Every Team Ahead of Super Bowl

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIII is now fast approaching. The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots obviously have nothing else on their minds. The other 30 NFL teams, however, are already looking ahead to free agency and the draft.

While those 30 teams are looking to close the talent gap to New England and Los Angeles, all 32 will be looking to add talent in April's draft.

Therefore, it's never too early for a 32-team mock draft—even with the final game of the 2018 season yet to be played.

Below is a full first-round mock—based on factors such as team needs, team fits and prospect potential—followed by some of the latest draft-related buzz.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Jeffery Simmons Not Invited to Combine

Former Mississippi State defensive tackle and potential first-round pick Jeffery Simmons is going to have to make teams feel comfortable about his character if he's going to be a top pick. He was arrested in 2016 after video surfaced of him punching a woman. Simmons pleaded no contest.

However, the 21-year-old won't have a chance to speak with the teams at the NFL Scouting Combine. According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Simmons won't be invited to the combine because of the assault:

This is a setback for Simmons, but it doesn't mean he won't still end up a high draft selection. His situation is similar to that of Joe Mixon coming out of Oklahoma, and the Cincinnati Bengals still took him in the second round.

Plus, as Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller recently reported, there does seem to be a generally positive perception of Simmons:

Still, private visits are going to be critical for Simmons' draft stock.

D.K. Metcalf Should be Participant at Combine

Another player who will have to ease concerns between now and the draft is former Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf.

The 21-year-old could be a first-round pick, as he has the size (6'3", 225 pounds) and the proven production teams covet. He racked up 569 yards and five touchdowns in just seven games during the 2018 season. The problem is that a neck injury ended his year after those seven games.

The injury required surgery, and prospective employers will want to know the neck won't be an issue in the pros.

The good news is Metcalf has already been cleared for all football activity and should be a full participant at the combine, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

With Metcalf cleared to participate at the combine, his draft stock already appears to be on the rise. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein recently projected him going all the way up at No. 9 to the Buffalo Bills.

If Metcalf medically checks out and performs well at the combine, he could go in the top half of Round 1.

Kyler Murray Will Decide on Future 'Soon'

Former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman winner Kyler Murray could also be a high first-round pick. He has the track record, passing for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in 2018.

The big question surrounding the 21-year-old is whether he actually wants to play in the NFL. He was, after all, picked in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Oakland Athletics. Teams will have to be confident he's all-in on football.

Fortunately, teams may not have to wait too long to find out his plans.

"Soon," Murray told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com). "Very soon. ... For me, I'm just taking it one day at a time. And that's what I'm doing right now."

Ideally, Murray will announce his decision before the combine.