Antonio Conte Refuses to Rule out Move to Manchester United Next Summer

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea poses with the Premier League Trophy after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said his future remains undecided after being asked if he will take over at Manchester United next summer.

The Red Devils have interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the campaign, and Conte was questioned if he could arrive at United or Roma next term.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express) on Thursday, Conte explained he will be open to offers after a break from the game.

When asked about his future, Conte said: "You will not see me anywhere this season. For everything else, we'll see later."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Antonio Conte manager / head coach of Chelsea during The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Italian publication also asked the former Juventus boss if he could move to Inter Milan in the near future.

"People have been talking about it for some time, but they are only rumours," said Conte. "Indeed, talk. There has been no contact with society and with (director) Giuseppe Marotta himself, believe me."

Conte was shown the door at Stamford Bridge last July, and despite winning the Premier League and FA Cup during two seasons in London, the Italian departed after ending his final campaign outside of UEFA Champions League qualification.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Manager of Chelsea, Antonio Conte lifts the FA Cup trophy after his team won during the Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskil
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Conte was also asked what he is looking for from his next job. He replied:"I will evaluate calmly, without haste. Now it's early, I want to wait for the right opportunity. The decisive factors in my choice will be two: the importance of the project and, above all, the enthusiasm. I will accept the proposal that will give me more joy."

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte also confirmed he had "the chance to go" to Real Madrid before the appointment of new coach Santiago Solari but said he preferred not to take the reins mid-season—describing Los Blancos as a "hot potato" after the dismissal of former manager Julen Lopetegui.

After the initial success of Solskjaer's attacking brand of football at the Theatre of Dreams, Conte would be a poor fit at United due to his tactics. The Italian clearly has the achievements required for a position at a major club, but the Red Devils do not need a pragmatic coach to take control after the troublesome tenure of Jose Mourinho.

Conte would be an ideal managerial choice for either Roma or Inter, and as a three-time winner of Serie A as a coach, he would strengthen any Italian side next season.

The 49-year-old remains one of the elite managerial talents in world football, and he will surely be offered a role in the summer.

Related

    Man Utd Scout Benfica Prospect

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd Scout Benfica Prospect

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Fellaini's Exit Is the End of an Era for Man Utd

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Fellaini's Exit Is the End of an Era for Man Utd

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Spurs-Batshuayi Talks Fall Through

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spurs-Batshuayi Talks Fall Through

    Lewis Winter
    via Express.co.uk

    Newcastle Sign MLS Star Almiron

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Newcastle Sign MLS Star Almiron

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report