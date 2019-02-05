Every NFL Team's Biggest Hole to Fill in 2019 Offseason

0 of 32

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

With Super Bowl LIII now committed to the pages of history, the 2018 NFL season is in the books.

Get it? Pages? Books?

The thing is, before the confetti even fell at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, scouts for the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots—and every other NFL team—were already looking ahead to 2019.

Whether it's the franchise that hoists the Lombardi Trophy or the one that picks first, each team in the league has one thing in common: holes on the roster.

Some holes are little. Others are massive. Some teams have a few. Others look like Swiss cheese.

Big or small, many or few, every team has a need that must be addressed. A hole that must be patched.

Its biggest hole to fill in the 2019 offseason.