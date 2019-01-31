Colin Kaepernick's Lawyer Rips Roger Goodell, Mark Sanchez over QB's NFL Status

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick's attorney took umbrage with comments NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made Wednesday.

Appearing on NBC's Today, Mark Geragos used Mark Sanchez as an example to dispute Goodell's notion that teams weren't signing Kaepernick because they didn't think he could help them win games:

Goodell was asked why he thinks Kaepernick has gone unsigned since becoming a free agent in March 2017.

"I've said it many times privately, publicly that our clubs are the ones that make decisions on players that they want to have on their roster," he told reporters. "I think if a team decides that Colin Kaepernick or any other player can help their team win, that's what they'll do. They want to win, and they make those decisions individually in the best interest of their club."

Sanchez signed with Washington in November 2018 after Alex Smith's season-ending leg injury. The 2009 No. 5 overall pick hadn't appeared in an NFL game since Jan. 1, 2017, and hadn't started a game since Week 12 during the 2015 season.

Head coach Jay Gruden told reporters the team discussed signing Kaepernick but decided against it because they would have to "teach a whole new offense with a lot of zone reads."

Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL in October 2017. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported in November that settlement talks between the two sides "have gone nowhere," setting up hearings that will likely take place in Philadelphia in early 2019.

In six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick threw for 12,271 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He led the team to Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season and the NFC Championship Game after the 2013 season.