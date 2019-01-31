Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

LM Otero/Associated Press

The Eastern Conference's two best teams will meet for the fourth time Thursday, when the Toronto Raptors (37-15) host the Milwaukee Bucks (36-13) as small home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Central Division-leading Bucks won two of the first three meetings with the Atlantic-topping Raptors straight up and against the spread.

NBA point spread: The Raptors opened as three-point favorites; the total is at 229.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.



Why the Bucks Can Cover the Spread

Milwaukee owns a half-game lead over Toronto for the No. 1 seed in the East after winning seven of its past eight games following a 115-105 road victory against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

The Bucks improved to 13-0 after a loss, most recently falling 118-112 on the road Sunday to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double versus the Pistons, finishing with 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds to help his team cover the spread as seven-point road favorites.

Why the Raptors Can Cover the Spread

Toronto has won nine of 12 to stay in contention for the top spot in the conference, ending a two-game skid with a 123-120 road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Raptors overcame a triple-double from Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic behind a team-high 33 points from Kawhi Leonard, who also grabbed 10 rebounds in the win.

In Toronto's most recent meeting with Milwaukee on January 5, Leonard had an outstanding performance, recording 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Teammate Pascal Siakam, meanwhile, scored a career-high 30. Toronto won that game 123-116 despite a game-high 43 points and 18 rebounds from Antetokounmpo.

Bucks vs. Raptors NBA Betting Pick

While this is another huge game for both teams, home-court advantage will be the difference, even though the visitor has won the past two meetings SU and ATS.

The Raptors want to even this year's season series with the Bucks, and they are riding a 10-game home winning streak since dropping a 104-99 decision to the Bucks back on December 9. Look for Toronto to start strong and focus on stopping everyone but Antetokounmpo again with a win and cover.

OddsShark computer pick: 114.0-113.3 Bucks. Get NBA picks on every game via the OddsShark computer.



NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 1-3-1 ATS in its past five games.

The total has gone under in eight of Milwaukee's past 11 games.

Toronto is 5-2 ATS in its past seven games at home.

