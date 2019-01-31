Luka Modric Rested by Santiago Solari for Girona vs. Real Madrid

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Luka Modric has been left out of the Real Madrid squad that will take on Girona in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Thursday.

Los Blancos have a 4-2 advantage in the tie from the opening leg, and with crucial La Liga and UEFA Champions League fixtures on the horizon, manager Santiago Solari likely feels the Ballon d'Or winner will benefit from a rest.

January signing Brahim Diaz is also absent from the 20-man squad:

The likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos are all included, as is Sergio Ramos, who has recovered after being substituted at half-time on Sunday against Espanyol with a knee injury.

Even with a changed side, Real should be able to secure their spot in the last four of the Copa del Rey:

Girona are currently 14th in La Liga and were thrashed 4-1 by Real at the Estadi Montilivi in August.

Real have won five of their last six games and will likely be eager to go all the way in the Copa del Rey this season.

They have not won the tournament since 2014, and rivals Barcelona have triumphed four seasons in a row.

Due to Real's poor form in the first half of 2018-19, winning La Liga is effectively out of reach for the Madrid giants barring a collapse in Barcelona's form:

They are fairly secure in the top four, though, so the focus will be on winning silverware in the cup competitions.

The Champions League will, as ever, be the focus, and keeping Modric as fresh as possible will be crucial for Real as they look to win the famous trophy for the fourth year running.

But the Copa del Rey is also an excellent opportunity for Real to pick up a trophy this term.