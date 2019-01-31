Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins' Push, Dean Ambrose and More

1 of 3

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, "This renewed Rollins push, and the decision for him to main event Mania was very much Hunters call. The Game is going “all in” w/ Rollins."

Monday night on Raw, 24 hours after Rollins won the 2019 Royal Rumble match, The King of Kings displayed raw emotion as he addressed the man he once tapped as his chosen one. It is not hard to see why.

Rollins has been the heart and soul of WWE for the last three years. He has been a workhorse, serving as one of the lead babyfaces on Monday nights and a Superstar capable of delivering on the biggest stages, under the most pressure and when the company desperately needed a strong match.

He has seen other Superstars pushed before him and after biding his time, will finally get his chance to thrive as the face of the brand.

Not unlike a young Triple H back in 1999.

It makes total sense that a COO who endured the same sort of career trajectory, whose appreciation for great wrestlers who earned their reputations across the independent scene is well-known, would go all-in with The Kingslayer.

Now, it is up to Rollins to prove The Game right by delivering that defining WrestleMania performance against Brock Lesnar and ascending to the throne he has busted his ass to reach since returning from his heartbreaking knee injury in 2016.