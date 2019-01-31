Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins' Push, Dean Ambrose and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins' Push, Dean Ambrose and MoreJanuary 31, 2019
WWE WrestleMania season is upon us and as such, reports surrounding top stars involved in the event should dominate the rumor mill and while that may be the case for the most part, the inception of All Elite Wrestling and speculation surrounding stars that will and could find their ways there continue to persist.
Seth Rollins and his push to the main event of The Showcase of the Immortals, where he challenges Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, remains the headliner this week but an update on his former Shield teammate Dean Ambrose and his plans beyond WWE are equally as interesting.
Then there is the latest report surrounding Chris Jericho and AEW, specifically his contract with the Tony Khan-backed promotion.
Triple H Behind Seth Rollins Push
According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, "This renewed Rollins push, and the decision for him to main event Mania was very much Hunters call. The Game is going “all in” w/ Rollins."
Monday night on Raw, 24 hours after Rollins won the 2019 Royal Rumble match, The King of Kings displayed raw emotion as he addressed the man he once tapped as his chosen one. It is not hard to see why.
Rollins has been the heart and soul of WWE for the last three years. He has been a workhorse, serving as one of the lead babyfaces on Monday nights and a Superstar capable of delivering on the biggest stages, under the most pressure and when the company desperately needed a strong match.
He has seen other Superstars pushed before him and after biding his time, will finally get his chance to thrive as the face of the brand.
Not unlike a young Triple H back in 1999.
It makes total sense that a COO who endured the same sort of career trajectory, whose appreciation for great wrestlers who earned their reputations across the independent scene is well-known, would go all-in with The Kingslayer.
Now, it is up to Rollins to prove The Game right by delivering that defining WrestleMania performance against Brock Lesnar and ascending to the throne he has busted his ass to reach since returning from his heartbreaking knee injury in 2016.
Dean Ambrose's Future in Professional Wrestling
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Dean Ambrose is close friends with Chris Jericho and their relationship will likely lead him to All Elite Wrestling once his contract with WWE expires in April.
AEW has felt like the most likely landing spot for Ambrose since WWE.com officially announced his departure from the company Tuesday afternoon. More creative control and the first promise of big money outside WWE in North America will likely ensure Ambrose is not the only Superstar to test waters elsewhere.
A former WWE champion, Ambrose returned from injury last summer and has not been the same in-ring performer he was before. That the creative support has not been there, leading to colder crowds for Ambrose, has not helped matters.
Unhappy and seeking professional satisfaction elsewhere, Ambrose will have the opportunity to showcase the less cartoonish lunacy that made him one of the most engaging young stars in the industry under his John Moxley persona nearly a decade ago.
Chris Jericho's AEW Contract Stuns the Industry
Meltzer also reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that while he is not making John Cena or Brock Lesnar-level money in All Elite Wrestling, the value of his contract stunned the wrestling world in that it is larger than most other WWE Superstars'.
No specific values were given.
Jericho is a highly sought-after star in the wrestling world. His name carries credibility that a company in its infancy like All Elite Wrestling can benefit from and grow on. It makes sense that the only star on that roster to headline WrestleMania would be worth a contract that large, even if he is 48 years old and on the downside of his career.
The first undisputed champion in WWE history is coming off extraordinary performances in New Japan Pro-Wrestling against Tetsuya Naito, Evil and Kenny Omega and now looks to lend his brand of star power to a company that can not only grow early in its infancy but, ultimately, become the competition to Vince McMahon's company that has not existed since the demises of World Championship Wrestling and Extreme Championship Wrestling in 2001.