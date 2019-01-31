Lionel Messi on Barcelona's Copa Del Rey Win: 'We Do Not Throw Anything'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi said it is Barcelona's "obligation" to fight for every trophy after they overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Sevilla to advance to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.



The Blaugrana thrashed Sevilla 6-1 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday to ease through their quarter-final clash, with Messi completing the rout with the final goal in the 90th minute.

On January 23 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Messi was left out of the squad as a much-changed side lost 2-0 in the opening leg.



At the time, some speculated going out of the competition would not be such a bad thing for Barca's La Liga and UEFA Champions League hopes:

But Messi made it clear after Wednesday's second leg that the Catalan club do not take any competition lightly, per Barca TV (h/t Dejan Kalinic of Goal):



"It was said that we threw the cup or that we didn't want it, or maybe my message was misinterpreted at the beginning of the season. The team want to fight for the three competitions, as it is always Barcelona's obligation every year. We do not throw anything."

It was clear as soon as Ernesto Valverde's starting XI was revealed that Barca were serious about turning the tie around.

Not only was Messi recalled, but Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets also returned to a strong lineup after not starting in the opening leg:

A Philippe Coutinho penalty and Ivan Rakitic strike saw Barca level the tie after just 31 minutes, and Coutinho added another early in the second half before goals from Sergi Roberto, Luis Suarez and Messi.

Guilherme Arana scored in the 67th minute to make it 4-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

But Sevilla's challenge had been all but undone in the first half, especially when Ever Banega saw his penalty saved by Jasper Cillessen.

Barcelona now march on into the last four as they continue their efforts to win a potential treble this season.

They are also still in the hunt for a record-breaking fifth consecutive Copa del Rey triumph.