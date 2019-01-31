Lionel Messi on Barcelona's Copa Del Rey Win: 'We Do Not Throw Anything'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JANUARY 30: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the Copa del Quarter Final Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Nou Camp on January 30, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi said it is Barcelona's "obligation" to fight for every trophy after they overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Sevilla to advance to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey

The Blaugrana thrashed Sevilla 6-1 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday to ease through their quarter-final clash, with Messi completing the rout with the final goal in the 90th minute.

On January 23 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Messi was left out of the squad as a much-changed side lost 2-0 in the opening leg.

At the time, some speculated going out of the competition would not be such a bad thing for Barca's La Liga and UEFA Champions League hopes:

But Messi made it clear after Wednesday's second leg that the Catalan club do not take any competition lightly, per Barca TV (h/t Dejan Kalinic of Goal):

"It was said that we threw the cup or that we didn't want it, or maybe my message was misinterpreted at the beginning of the season. The team want to fight for the three competitions, as it is always Barcelona's obligation every year. We do not throw anything."

It was clear as soon as Ernesto Valverde's starting XI was revealed that Barca were serious about turning the tie around.

Not only was Messi recalled, but Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets also returned to a strong lineup after not starting in the opening leg:

A Philippe Coutinho penalty and Ivan Rakitic strike saw Barca level the tie after just 31 minutes, and Coutinho added another early in the second half before goals from Sergi Roberto, Luis Suarez and Messi.

Guilherme Arana scored in the 67th minute to make it 4-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

But Sevilla's challenge had been all but undone in the first half, especially when Ever Banega saw his penalty saved by Jasper Cillessen.

Barcelona now march on into the last four as they continue their efforts to win a potential treble this season.

They are also still in the hunt for a record-breaking fifth consecutive Copa del Rey triumph. 

Related

    Live: Premier League Deadline Day Updates

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Premier League Deadline Day Updates

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Amazon Prime Announce Sergio Ramos Documentary

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Amazon Prime Announce Sergio Ramos Documentary

    Adapted by Panos Kostopoulos
    via MARCA in English

    Klopp: 'Everybody Agrees' Liverpool Denied Clear Penalty

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp: 'Everybody Agrees' Liverpool Denied Clear Penalty

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Messi: Barcelona Don't Throw Any Competition Away

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Messi: Barcelona Don't Throw Any Competition Away

    Goal
    via Goal