Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019: Betting Guide for Maroon 5's Entertainment

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots appear to be evenly matched when they kick off in Super Bowl LIII Sunday.

Both teams won their conference championship games in overtime on the road, and both will bring high-powered offenses to Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

The Patriots remain 2.5-point favorites and the total in the game is 56.5 points, per OddsShark.

However, while many football fans are focused on that pointspread, casual observers may be much more interested in making their wagers on the game's sidelights, including the halftime show.

This is a huge event for the NFL, as it has been bringing in A-list acts for years, and that's once again the case in Atlanta.

Fans will get a chance to see Maroon 5 perform, and that group features lead singer Adam Levine. The popular judge on "The Voice" is the subject of several prop bets that music fans and Super Bowl fans may want to consider when it comes to making a wager.

Two of those props have to do with Levine's outfit. Will he wear a hat when he takes the stage? Those betting yes will get that option at +200 (risk $100 to win $200), while those taking the no option have to take that bet at -300 (wager $300 to earn a profit of $100).

The other Levine outfit question has to do with the color of the shirt or top he will wear at the start of the show. Levine has been known to wear black at a number of his shows, and that option is available at -150, while any other color is offered at +110.

Those who want to bet on the number of songs Maroon 5 will play during the halftime show have that option. The over-under is 7.5, and the over is offered at -135, while the under can be bet at -105.

It's important to know that Justin Timberlake performed 11 songs at last year's Super Bowl, while Lady Gaga did seven the year before. Katy Perry, Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz have all done eight in the past, while Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers did six songs when they had the Super Bowl halftime stage.

Fans can also bet on which song Maroon 5 will perform first. "Makes Me Wonder" is the even-money favorite to open the show, with "One More Night" as the second choice at +550. "She Will Be Loved" and "Maps" are the longshots at +2200.

A couple of other betting options are which stars will perform with Levine and Maroon 5. Big Boi and Levine did Mic Jack together, so that seems quite likely. The yes option is available at -350, while the no option pays off at +225.

Christina Aguilera is another possibility and her appearance is offered at +225, with the no at -350. Aguilera has been a judge with Levine on "The Voice," and she just finished a tour in November and appears to be ready to perform.

It should be another memorable Super Bowl halftime show.