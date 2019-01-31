J.T. Realmuto Trade Rumors: Padres Currently a Bigger Factor Than Dodgers for C

Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres "are more of a factor than" the Los Angeles Dodgers for Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The 27-year-old backstop had 21 home runs and 74 RBI while slashing .277/.340/.484 in 125 games last season. A 2018 All-Star, Realmuto isn't eligible to become an unrestricted free agent until 2021, per Spotrac.

However, the Marlins are in the middle of a massive rebuilding project that started last year when the team dealt players from a core that included 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton and 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich.

Realmuto could be the next name on the move. He's seemingly been connected with the entire league, as noted by this Rotoworld rundown of Realmuto 2018 and 2019 news and rumors. That likely makes the question "when" and not "if" he's dealt, although the answer is unclear given the sparse offseason movement around the league.

Still, Realmuto would be a good fit on the Padres. San Diego needs hitting desperately after finishing 12th in the National League in home runs and 13th in batting average last season. The Padres also have a stacked farm system with numerous high-potential pitchers (e.g. southpaw MacKenzie Gore, who ranks 13th on the MLB Pipeline of the top 100 prospects in the bigs). Realmuto could be a steady veteran presence for those players as they acclimate into the league.

Furthermore, San Diego looks like it's ready to spend a lot of money, according to a report from Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. In sum, refinanced debt has cleared up room for the Padres to be more aggressive on the trade and free-agent markets.

L.A. needs a replacement for Yasmani Grandal, who signed a one-year deal with the Brewers. And Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked its farm system eighth, so there's potential for the Dodgers to put together an attractive offer for Realmuto.

But the Padres' overloaded farm system (which Reuter ranked No. 1) puts them in a better position to deal with the rebuilding Marlins, who are looking to build from the ground up.