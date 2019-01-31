Brock Lesnar Isn't an Interesting WWE Character Anymore

Credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest attractions to ever come along in the pro wrestling industry, but thanks to poor writing and laziness on either his or WWE's part, The Beast has become boring.

A few years ago, advocate Paul Heyman coined the phrase "East, sleep, suplex, repeat." It was meant to be a jab at John Cena after Lesnar squashed him with 16 German suplexes in one match to hand him the most decisive loss of his career at SummerSlam 2014.

It was a fun catchphrase to put on a shirt, but it also became his mantra, and unfortunately the mundane nature of the four-word phrase became how he performed.

It has gotten so bad, you can predict exactly how his feuds will go before they even happen. To make matters worse, Heyman is starting to become just as boring because he has no creative control over how the feuds are booked.

Here is a basic timeline of how all of Lesnar's recent feuds have played out.

WWE announces a future Universal Championship match and books a No. 1 Contender's bout to find a challenger.

announces a future Universal Championship match and books a No. 1 Contender's bout to find a challenger. Whoever wins gives a promo about why they are the one who can finally dethrone Lesnar as champion.

as champion. The Beast shows up on Raw and stands there silently while Heyman talks.

talks. Heyman puts over Lesnar 's opponent for their heart and skill before saying his client will beat them regardless of how good they are.

puts over 's opponent for their heart and skill before saying his client will beat them regardless of how good they are. The challenger shows up and gets destroyed by Lesnar in a brawl.

in a brawl. The Beast takes a few weeks off.

The champ shows up again the week before the pay-per-view, and Heyman gives a loud promo about how dominant Lesnar is.

gives a loud promo about how dominant is. The challenger shows up again and gets the upper hand, giving fans a false sense of hope that we might finally see someone slay The Beast.

Lesnar wins at the PPV .

wins at the Rinse and repeat.

A few small tweaks can be made to suit different opponents, but that is the basic layout of every feud Lesnar has had in recent years. Whatever mystique he had is gone and what remains is a real-life representation of an impossible video game boss fight.

When WWE first started using The Beast this way, fans couldn't wait until his next match. He was unique in the way he was presented by the company, but you can only do the same thing for so long before fans start turning against you.

The funny thing is we all know this is not how Lesnar has to be booked. He can be so much more if WWE allowed him to be even close to the same person he was during his first run.

Some people forget he was a skilled collegiate wrestler who had the technical ability necessary to steal the show with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19 in a match people still talk about to this day.

Some of his matches against smaller wrestlers have been better than his bouts against other powerhouses, but a lot of credit for those performances goes to his opponents.

To be fair, Lesnar is a hell of a performer when motivated. You could tell he put more effort into his bouts with Finn Balor and Daniel Bryan than he did against Braun Strowman.

The problem is WWE doesn't seem motivated to try anything new with him, and his limited schedule means there is only so much the creative team can do with the time he has.

Repetitiveness has been a big complaint among the WWE Universe for quite some time, and The Beast has been the definition of repetition for the past few years.

How to Fix the Problem

Unless something drastic changes with his next contract, Lesnar is always going to have limited dates to work with, so WWE needs to use them more strategically.

The first step is going to be taking the belt off The Beast and putting it on someone else. Anyone else. As long as the universal title is off the table, he can move forward.

Instead of being the unstoppable champion, WWE needs to turn Lesnar into the dangerous hunter. He should be the challenger everyone fears will come after their prize.

He is at a point where he no longer needs to win every match to be seen as the most dangerous wrestler on the roster, so WWE should start using him to put over some of its full-time stars.

Even if he only lost every other match for a year, two or three Superstars would benefit from the huge push that would come with defeating someone such as Lesnar.

Making The Beast someone who can be beaten sometimes would make all of his future bouts more unpredictable—and therefore more entertaining.

The McMahon family promised us change in 2019, but it has been business as usual so far. If management really wants us to think it can be better, booking Lesnar differently would go a long way toward making us believe in the product again.

What do you think WWE can do to make Lesnar interesting again?