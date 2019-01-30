Watch: Anthony Davis Removed from Pelicans Intro Video After Trade Request

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans appear to have taken the first step in moving on from Anthony Davis.

No, they haven't reached an agreement on a trade. They have just removed the big man from their hype video.

Wednesday marked the Pelicans' first home game since Davis' trade request went public earlier this week.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Davis' agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions, and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

Davis is eligible to sign a five-year, $239.5 million supermax extension with New Orleans this summer. However, the five-time All-Star made it clear to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes earlier this season that he values his legacy over money.

Davis has been sidelined since Jan. 18 because of a finger injury and was not available against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. When asked before the game if Davis has played his last game for the Pelicans, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters "that's a hard thing to answer."

The 2019 NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7.