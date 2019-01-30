DeSean Jackson Says He'd Like to Play for Sean McVay, Rams on 'Simms & Lefkoe'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

While technically still under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DeSean Jackson is already expressing a desire to suit up for the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

During an appearance on The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast, Jackson was lukewarm on the idea of signing with the San Francisco 49ers but much more enthusiastic about a move to Southern California:

"I don't know about Frisco, man. State tax is crazy, man. That is home too though. I don't know. ... If anything, I would like to kind of end up in L.A., being a Ram. Sean McVay, you know, we got some connection from when I was in D.C., but we'll see how it plays out, man. Right now, I got another year in Tampa. So we'll see how it plays out, man."

