DeSean Jackson Says He'd Like to Play for Sean McVay, Rams on 'Simms & Lefkoe'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: DeSean Jackson #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a catch during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns on October 21, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

While technically still under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DeSean Jackson is already expressing a desire to suit up for the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

During an appearance on The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast, Jackson was lukewarm on the idea of signing with the San Francisco 49ers but much more enthusiastic about a move to Southern California:

"I don't know about Frisco, man. State tax is crazy, man. That is home too though. I don't know. ... If anything, I would like to kind of end up in L.A., being a Ram. Sean McVay, you know, we got some connection from when I was in D.C., but we'll see how it plays out, man. Right now, I got another year in Tampa. So we'll see how it plays out, man."

     

