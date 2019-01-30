Latest Pictures and Reaction as Polar Vortex Takes over the Sports World

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

A crew clears snow outside of US Bank Stadium on January 29, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - The polar vortex is here -- tens of millions of people in the US braced on January 29, 2019, for a deep arctic chill, which authorities say could be life-threatening. Sub-zero temperatures already blanketing parts of Canada were already sweeping across the US Midwest and towards the East Coast. (Photo by STEPHEN MATUREN / AFP) (Photo credit should read STEPHEN MATUREN/AFP/Getty Images)
STEPHEN MATUREN/Getty Images

The polar vortex—which sounds like the name of your friend's band that you still haven't gone to see perform—has rocked the United States, with temperatures around the country dropping well below zero degrees Fahrenheit.  

It's also dropped a ton of snow around the country, including in baseball stadiums, and namely those in the Midwest. And so what else is there to do but share videos and pictures of that snowfall?

Yes indeed, from Pittsburgh...

...all the way to Colorado...

...it sure is cold and snowy out there! And coincidentally, there's a really good chance that Kyle Freezeland is opening for your friend's band. 

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matt Carpenter can't wait for a bit of warmth in spring training:

But golfer Jerry Kelly isn't letting a little snow get in his way:

Listen, folks, if Jerry can get out there and play golf in the snow, the least you can do is make the effort to see your friend's band. C'mon. Suck it up.

