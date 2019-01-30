Latest Pictures and Reaction as Polar Vortex Takes over the Sports World

Latest Pictures and Reaction as Polar Vortex Takes over the Sports WorldJanuary 30, 2019
The polar vortex—which sounds like the name of your friend's band that you still haven't gone to see perform—has rocked the United States, with temperatures around the country dropping well below zero degrees Fahrenheit.
It's also dropped a ton of snow around the country, including in baseball stadiums, and namely those in the Midwest. And so what else is there to do but share videos and pictures of that snowfall?
Chicago White Sox @whitesox
*thinking warm thoughts* *thinking warm thoughts* *thinking warm thoughts* https://t.co/Ew2lQjTTxL
Cleveland Indians @Indians
If we get 1,000,000 RTs, we'll lick the foul pole. No, we're not warm yet. Yes, we will do it. https://t.co/aiykd0UpQV
Cincinnati Reds @Reds
Wow can you believe [at]Reds walked all the way to the top of the riverboat deck in a -20° wind chill just to take a picture and give fans a view of the ballpark during the #PolarVortex? Man, they must really care. https://t.co/aIp7LxsJGz
Yes indeed, from Pittsburgh...
...all the way to Colorado...
Colorado Rockies @Rockies
BEST NAME SUGGESTIONS • Dante Brrrrrrrchette • Snowlan Arenado • Nolaf Arenadsnow • Chuck Frozty • Kyle Freezeland • Ryan Snowborghs • Bud Black Ice • Vinny Frostilla • Coors (thx @CoorsBot) • Flake McGee • Scott Snow-berg • Snow-bu • Seunghwan Snohman https://t.co/JuOyMdKyXW
...it sure is cold and snowy out there! And coincidentally, there's a really good chance that Kyle Freezeland is opening for your friend's band.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matt Carpenter can't wait for a bit of warmth in spring training:
But golfer Jerry Kelly isn't letting a little snow get in his way:
Listen, folks, if Jerry can get out there and play golf in the snow, the least you can do is make the effort to see your friend's band. C'mon. Suck it up.
