Evolution of Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania Plan, Daniel Bryan, More in WWE Roundup

WWE Planning for Triple Threat Match for Raw Women's Title

Although Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch formally challenged Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35, the match hasn't apparently reached its final form.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t Robert Gunier of Wrestling Inc), Rousey will have to defend the title in a Triple Threat match against Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Meltzer reported WWE has considered a number of different ideas for Rousey's opponent. Flair was thrown out as a foil in a singles bout before attitudes shifted toward Natalya, with Flair and Lynch competing in a match of their own.

WWE then came around to bringing Flair back in the fold after her well-received clash with Rousey at Survivor Series.

WWE Provides Extended Look at WWE Championship

Daniel Bryan unexpectedly unveiled a new WWE Championship belt on SmackDown Live, which was crafted using 100 percent sustainable natural ingredients. After SmackDown Live went off the air, WWE provided a video of Bryan getting photographed holding his new belt.

Bryan may not be able to enjoy his unique championship for very long. He'll defend the WWE title against AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe in an Elimination Chamber match at the pay-per-view of the same name on Feb. 17.

Wrestlers Thank Potentially Outgoing Hideo Itami

On Tuesday night, Hideo Itami tweeted "THANK YOU." which led fans to question whether he was on his way out of WWE. According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, the company hasn't formally released Itami but that the move is basically a formality.

A number of wrestlers, including SmackDown Live women's champion Asuka, saluted Itami on social media:

Like many of his one-time NXT colleagues, Itami has struggled to find his footing on the main roster. Injuries prevented him from enjoying a strong run in NXT, too, which had already put him on a disadvantage before he arrived at 205 Live.

Johnson reported Itami is expected to return to Japan and will have a 90-day no-compete clause tied to his WWE departure.