Youri Tielemans Completes Leicester City Loan Move from AS Monaco

Leicester City have completed a loan move for AS Monaco starlet Youri Tielemans, handing the talented youngster an opportunity to get his career back on track in the Premier League.

The Foxes confirmed the player's arrival on their official Twitter account on Thursday.

As explained by HLN's Kristof Terreur, Tielemans has been a regular for Monaco this season, but when Leonardo Jardim replaced Thierry Henry as manager his fate was sealed. The two fell out during Jardim's first stint in charge:

The 21-year-old emerged as a potential star at Anderlecht as a product of their vaunted academy that has also produced the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Vincent Kompany. At the age of 16 he became the youngest Belgian to debut in the UEFA Champions League, and made his national team debut in 2016.

He joined Monaco in 2017 amid speculation linking him to bigger clubs. He later explained why he snubbed Arsenal for the French club, pointing at a likely lack of playing time, per Marc Isaacs at the Mirror.

At the time it was seen as a wise decision, as Monaco had a superb track record of developing talent. The 2016-17 Ligue 1 champions have fallen on hard times of late, however, and Tielemans' development has stalled amid the club's struggles.

That's what makes his switch to Leicester so intriguing; at just 21 years of age he's still bursting with potential and already has more than enough experience to make an instant impact for the Foxes.

If Jardim stays in charge at Monaco, Tielemans is all but assured to leave the club for good in the summer. Even if a new manager takes control of the team, the Belgian midfielder could end his time in France after a disappointing 18 months.

If his stint with the Foxes goes well he could earn himself a transfer to a top club in the summer. He certainly has the talent to cut it at the highest level, but he has to make good on this opportunity.

