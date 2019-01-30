Jets' Jamal Adams Met with Le'Veon Bell's Agent Ahead of RB's Free Agency

Don Wright/Associated Press

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams told Brian Costello of the New York Post and WFAN that he recently had lunch with Le'Veon Bell's agent.

While the pair could have discussed anything, it's hard to imagine the topic of Bell's signing with the Jets in free agency this offseason didn't come up. Given that the Jets are estimated to have $96 million in cap space available, per Spotrac, and have a need for offensive playmakers to pair with young quarterback Sam Darnold, they are a logical suitor for Bell.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.