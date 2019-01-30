Arsenal in Talks with PSG over Christopher Nkunku, Says Player's Agent

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal are in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain regarding their interest in Christopher Nkunku, according to his agent, Jose-Karl Pierre-Fanfan.

Pierre-Fanfan confirmed the Gunners are in contact with the Parisian outfit, but he also revealed his doubts over the likelihood of a move.

He spoke to Canal+ on Tuesday (h/t Goal's James Westwood):

"I am here [in the studio] which is not a good sign. There is a real interest from Arsenal for Nkunku, but the discussions are quite complicated. There are restrictions from Arsenal's side, they cannot do a transfer in the middle of the season.

"It is still being discussed with PSG, things could still happen in the next 48 hours, but as I said, the fact that I am here means that it does not look good."

Football.London's Charles Watts offered further insight into Arsenal's pursuit of Nkunku:

The Gunners are set to lose Aaron Ramsey at the end of the season, and Nkunku could be a young and versatile replacement.

The 21-year-old is a central midfielder, but he has also spent time on both flanks during his fledgling PSG career.

Nkunku has made 66 first-team appearances for the Parisian side, 43 of which came under Gunners boss Unai Emery. He has contributed nine goals and three assists in that time.

Goal's Robin Bairner is an admirer:

It seems he's open to a move too, according to Pierre-Fanfan:

"His situation will be evaluated in June, then he will have just one year left on his contract, and his situation will need to be evaluated.

"He is a young boy, who needs to play, enjoy himself, and to sign up for a project for the long term, that is what he is looking for, and he was in that phase with Arsenal but it looks complicated. If we have to wait, then he is ready to do that, he will wait."

Per Westwood, Arsenal are restricting themselves to loan deals this month, although they could negotiate options to make those permanent in the summer.

Unless they're able to make that happen, they may have to revisit their interest in the Frenchman at the end of the season.