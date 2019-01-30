Simms & Lefkoe: Mike Vick and DeSean Jackson Talk Truth About Chip Kelly

Bleacher Report

It's a Super Bowl-week mailbag edition of Simms & Lefkoe.

On the latest episode of the show, Chris and Adam answer all of your questions as we get set for New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram, and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language:



To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.