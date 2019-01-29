R-Truth Beats Shinsuke Nakamura, Shockingly Wins US Title on WWE SmackDown Live

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

WWE seems to be playing a game of hot potato with the United States championship.

Two days after Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev at the Royal Rumble to win the U.S. title, R-Truth pinned the Japanese superstar on SmackDown Live in contentious fashion to win the belt.

The victory was not without controversy, as it appeared Nakamura got his shoulder up before the referee counted three. But the decision was upheld, giving R-Truth his first singles title in WWE since 2010.

Immediately after Truth won, Rusev came down to the ring and demanded a match for the championship.

Following a commercial break, Truth stunned Rusev by scoring a rollup for the pinfall to retain his newly-won crown. This led to Rusev and Nakamura ganging up on Truth to vent their frustration over how things ended for each of them:

It would be an understatement to call Truth's title win a surprise. He's barely been featured on television, with the exception of a non-title loss to WWE champion Daniel Bryan three weeks ago. His spot as the No. 30 entrant in the Royal Rumble was taken by Nia Jax after she attacked him coming down the ramp.

The last title of any sort R-Truth held was the WWE tag team championships with Kofi Kingston in 2012.