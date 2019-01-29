Nationals Hire 88-Year Old Jack McKeon as Senior Adviser to GM Mike Rizzo

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 29, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 31: Manager Jack McKeon of the Florida Marlins looks on against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 31, 2011 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Marlins 3-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Jack McKeon, the beloved cigar-smoking ex-manager who led the 2003 World Series champion Florida Marlins, has been hired by the Washington Nationals at 88 years of age as a senior adviser to general manager Mike Rizzo.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported the news, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today confirmed the hire.

McKeon was last in the bigs in 2011, when he led the Marlins to a 40-50 record after taking over at midseason following a five-year managerial break. He stepped down after the year ended.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Nationals hire Jack McKeon as senior advisor to GM Mike Rizzo

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Nationals hire Jack McKeon as senior advisor to GM Mike Rizzo

    Bill Baer
    via HardballTalk

    Bryce Harper rumors running wild, dispelled as star's free agency drags out

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Bryce Harper rumors running wild, dispelled as star's free agency drags out

    The Washington Times http://www.washingtontimes.com
    via The Washington Times

    How would Bryce Harper impact the Phillies? The star free agent would nearly double their playoff chances

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    How would Bryce Harper impact the Phillies? The star free agent would nearly double their playoff chances

    CBSSports.com
    via CBSSports.com

    Report: Red Sox to Sign Jenrry Mejia Despite 3 Drug Suspensions

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Red Sox to Sign Jenrry Mejia Despite 3 Drug Suspensions

    MLB Trade Rumors
    via MLB Trade Rumors