Nationals Hire 88-Year Old Jack McKeon as Senior Adviser to GM Mike Rizzo

Jack McKeon, the beloved cigar-smoking ex-manager who led the 2003 World Series champion Florida Marlins, has been hired by the Washington Nationals at 88 years of age as a senior adviser to general manager Mike Rizzo.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported the news, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today confirmed the hire.

McKeon was last in the bigs in 2011, when he led the Marlins to a 40-50 record after taking over at midseason following a five-year managerial break. He stepped down after the year ended.

