Pelicans Shock James Harden, Rockets Amid Anthony Davis Trade Rumors

Jahlil Okafor had 27 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the Houston Rockets 121-116 on Tuesday at Toyota Center in Houston.

James Harden had 37 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals for the 29-21 Rockets. The 23-28 Pels snapped a three-game losing skid.

New Orleans played without Anthony Davis, Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic, each of whom were sidelined with injuries.

What's Next?

Both teams face the Denver Nuggets next. New Orleans will host them on Wednesday, and Houston will play at Denver on Friday.

