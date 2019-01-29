Report: Charlotte to Be Added to Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

WWE is reportedly planning to add Charlotte Flair to the Raw Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch that is currently set for WrestleMania 35 in April.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com), WWE intends to put Charlotte into the mix and make it a Triple Threat "somewhere down the line."

Lynch chose Rousey as her WrestleMania opponent on Monday's episode of Raw after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Meltzer noted that while WWE could call an audible, current plans will result in Charlotte staking claim to a place in the WrestleMania match.

Lynch opened the Royal Rumble by losing to Asuka in a SmackDown Women's Championship match.

When Lana was set to enter the Rumble match at No. 28, she hobbled down the ramp because of an injury suffered while serving as Rusev's manager during his United States Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura earlier in the night.

Becky ran down and took Lana's spot in the Rumble before going on to eliminate Charlotte and win the match.

Adding Charlotte to the match between Becky and Rousey would make sense on several different levels.

Flair has a legitimate gripe since Lynch was technically an official entrant in the Rumble, as she received clearance from Fit Finlay, who is merely a backstage agent.

Also, Charlotte has longstanding issues with both Lynch and Rousey.

Becky turned on Flair at SummerSlam, which severed a longtime friendship. They then went on to face each other in a Last Woman Standing match at the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view, which Lynch won.

Charlotte later replaced an injured Lynch as Rousey's opponent at Survivor Series. Flair lost the match by disqualification when she launched a brutal attack against The Baddest Woman on the Planet with a kendo stick.

At TLC, Rousey pushed over a ladder holding both Lynch and Flair, which allowed Asuka to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

There is seemingly a strong chance that a women's match will main event WrestleMania for the first time ever this year, and it can be argued that Charlotte deserves to be in that spot just as much as Becky and Rousey.

Lynch is perhaps the hottest thing in wrestling right now, and Rousey has more crossover appeal than anyone in WWE.

Flair has accomplished several firsts with regard to women's wrestling in WWE, however, and she was the standard-bearer in the women's division for several years before Lynch developed into The Man.

The storylines between Lynch, Rousey and Flair intertwine perfectly, and it is difficult to think of a better match to close out WrestleMania 35 than a Triple Threat between them.

