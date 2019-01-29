Tottenham Reportedly Consider Late January Move for AS Monaco's Youri Tielemans

Tottenham Reportedly Consider Late January Move for AS Monaco's Youri TielemansJanuary 29, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to challenge Premier League rivals Manchester United and Leicester City for the signature of AS Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans.
Spurs allowed veteran midfielder Mousa Dembele to leave the club for Chinese side Guangzhou R&F earlier in January, and the Telegraph's Matt Law reported the club is now considering Tielemans as a late option.
Monaco are said to be happy to sell the Belgium international if a club meets his £20 million valuation, the same price they paid Anderlecht for his signature in May 2017.
Leicester have been making headway in their negotiations, and Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur mentioned a key detail, in that the Foxes are able to offer Adrien Silva—who has been ineffective in England—as part of the deal:
Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 @HLNinEngeland
Leicester and Monaco haven’t booked significant progress over the Youri Tielemans - Adrien Silva loan swap deal as yet, but both clubs are eager to get a deal done. Lots of other club names dropped (including Barca & Man United 🤨)- but #LCFC only realistic option so far. #mufc https://t.co/IqYAX5TO55
Thierry Henry was fired as Monaco manager on Friday and replaced by his predecessor, Leonardo Jardim. L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News) reported it was his return that has prompted the club's eagerness to offload their player.
ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson commented on Jardim's apparent distaste for Tielemans but hailed the 21-year-old as a potential deal of great value:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Knowing what Youri Tielemans is capable of from his pre-Monaco days & seeing Leonardo Jardim's desire to get rid of him now that he is back, the Belgium international could be a smart late idea for PSG in midfield this month...
That's the case for Tottenham as much as any other team challenging for the top spots in the Premier League. After choosing not to sign any players in the summer, manager Mauricio Pochettino has seen his resources exhausted of late.
Dele Alli recently joined Harry Kane in the Spurs treatment room and is expected to miss up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, per The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke.
Tielemans has scored five goals in 20 Ligue 1 appearances this season—second only to Radamel Falcao—and registered a single assist. He's also picked up nine yellow cards in 30 outings across all competitions.
Reporter Chris Winterburn commented on United's apparent interest in Tielemans:
Chris Winterburn @cmwinterburn
A note with regards to reported Manchester United interest in a loan for Youri Tielemans. They liked him at Anderlecht, as did everyone, but feeling is Monaco spell hasn’t seen him improve. Don’t believe there’s much chance of any MUFC business this month. YT likely to Leicester
A move to London could prove more tempting than the King Power Stadium for a player leaving the French Riviera, although Claude Puel is part of a promising project at Leicester, where he'd have a better chance to start.
Spurs may complete their first signing of the season as the last days of the winter transfer window draw to a close, and their supporters could be pleasantly surprised to see Tielemans arrive.
Pochettino 'Not Optimistic' on New Signings for Spurs