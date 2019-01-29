Virginia vs. N.C. State: Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Betting Pick

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

The Virginia Cavaliers aren't just winning games, they're also covering spreads, 10 in a row as a matter of fact.

Can they continue with their moneymaking ways when they visit Raleigh to take on North Carolina State on Tuesday night?

College basketball point spread: The Cavaliers opened as seven-point favorites; the total is at 139, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why Virginia can cover the spread

Virginia is 2-0 both straight up and ATS since suffering a loss to Duke, after whipping Notre Dame last Saturday 82-55.

The Cavaliers scored the first 12 points of the game, led by 20 later in the first half, let the Irish get within 12 midway through the second half but pulled away from there and covered as 12-point favorites.

On the afternoon, UVA shot 52 percent from the field, held Notre Dame to just 36 percent field-goal shooting, won the battle on the glass 45-33 and committed just two turnovers.

Virginia has now shot at least 50 percent from the field five of its last eight times out, held 11 of its last 12 opponents under 50 percent shooting and outrebounded 10 of its last 12 foes.

The Cavaliers are also 5-1 straight up and 6-0 ATS on the road this season and 6-0 ATS when favored by less than 10 points.

Why North Carolina State can cover the spread

The Wolfpack just bounced back from a tough loss to Louisville last week to beat Clemson on Saturday, 69-67.

North Carolina State led the Tigers by six points at the half and by nine early in the second half, then later trailed by six with just 30 seconds left. But the Wolfpack finished with a 9-1 flurry, winning it on a Braxton Beverly three-pointer at the buzzer.

On the afternoon, North Carolina State shot 44 percent from the floor, hit nine of 24 from three-point land and made 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.

The Wolfpack also welcomed back guard Markell Johnson after missing three games due to injury, and he scored 16 points Saturday.

North Carolina State has now held each of its last 10 opponents under 50 percent FG shooting and outrebounded six of its last nine foes. The Wolfpack are also 12-1 SU and 7-6 ATS at home this season, and 2-1 ATS as underdogs.

Virginia vs. North Carolina State college basketball betting pick

Virginia owns a six-game winning streak against North Carolina State, the last three coming by 20, 15 and 17 points. Also, the Cavs are not only one of the best defensive teams in the country, they're also shooting 48 percent from the floor, 40 percent from long range and 77 percent from the line.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack would be 2-4 over their previous six games if not for that miracle finish Saturday.

Smart money here gives the points with Virginia.

OddsShark computer pick:81.1-60.4, Cavaliers (Get college basketball picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

College basketball betting trends

Virginia is 5-0 ATS in its last five games.

Virginia is 5-0 ATS in its last five games on the road.

North Carolina State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games at home.

All college basketball odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.