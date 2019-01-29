Pep Guardiola Casts Doubt on Vincent Kompany's Manchester City Future

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has cast doubt on Vincent Kompany's future at Manchester City after admitting the centre-back's contract situation is still not resolved.

Kompany's contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in June.

The 32-year-old is still one of the club's most influential players, but he has started just 46 of City's 137 Premier League games since the start of 2015-16.

Kompany's absences have largely been due to injuries—he is currently sidelined with a muscular problem—and Guardiola said it is a trend that cannot be ignored, per Richard Cooke of Sky Sports:

"I think it's an issue that we have to speak with Vincent about—the club, him and his agent. We don't have any doubts about his quality, we miss him when he is not able to play. He's important, he is our captain and on the field he gives us extra that few central defenders around the world can give us.

"He's incredible—but the reality is in the last five years he's played few, really few. So that is the situation we have to put on the table and the club will discuss it with his agent and make the best solution for both."

Kompany has been club captain at City since the 2011-12 season and has led them to three Premier League titles.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

His influence at the club is clearly considerable, even when he is sidelined.

Guardiola took over at City in 2016 and has since spent more than £500 million turning them into one of the best sides in Europe.

One of the key areas he has invested in is the defence, and a new first-choice centre-back partnership of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte has been established under the Spanish manager.

Even a fully fit Kompany may not be a guaranteed starter at City, but his ongoing fitness concerns mean invite questions over whether it is worth keeping him at the club.

Guardiola made it clear he does not want Kompany to simply be cleared out by City when his contract expires, but he did hint his playing time at the club could be coming to an end, per Cooke:

"I would like to feel that the club knows the sentimental issue is so important. It's not important for making decisions, but [it is] for the players who have been here a long time and helped us to build what we are right now.

"We cannot forget what they have done. I don't like the clubs to say, 'OK, it's done, go'. But, at the same time, there is a moment when it's over for everybody. That's why I said it's not my decision. In those cases, like [Kompany], like Sergio [Aguero], like David [Silva], like [Yaya] Toure in the past, it's a decision for them to make together with the club."

Kompany's next chances to prove his fitness over the next week could come against Newcastle United on Tuesday night or Arsenal on Sunday.