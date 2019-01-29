Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins Set for WWE WrestleMania 35 After Beatdown on Raw

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE announced Monday night that Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Rollins was set to decide between facing either Lesnar for the Universal title or Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship on Monday's episode of Raw, but Lesnar essentially made the decision for him by hitting The Kingslayer with multiple F5s.

WrestleMania will mark the first time Rollins and Lesnar have faced each other in a singles match since Battleground 2015.

