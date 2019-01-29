Re-Booking Botched WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Match Results

Credit: WWE.com

While the main event matches at WWE Royal Rumble 2019, particularly the two Rumble matches themselves, were executed well, there were aspects of the card that felt disappointing.

Picking Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as the two stars who won their respective Rumble matches was the right move, not least when you factor in the champions they're now scheduled to face at WrestleMania 35.

But what about the rest of the card? Here's a look at re-booking some of the other matches that felt like they had the wrong outcomes.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rusev

This felt like another disappointing setback for not only Rusev's career on SmackDown, but the direction of the United States Championship.

The bout taking place on the kick-off show was bad enough, and it underlined how highly WWE values the United States Championship right now.

But with Rusev yet to start any sort of real run with the belt owing to a lack of proper, dedicated TV time, taking the belt off him at this stage felt like the wrong thing to do.

Sure, Shinsuke Nakamura has the potential to be a great champion, but WWE has consistently failed to build on Rusev's momentum in recent years. This felt like another example to add to that collection.

WWE could have still executed the angle with Lana getting injured so that Becky Lynch took her place in the women's Royal Rumble match, but it would have been much smarter for Rusev to still emerge through the bout unscathed.

That way, he would have had real momentum going into WrestleMania season. Now, it's hard to see where he fits into the card.

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable def. Rezar and Scott Dawson

WWE managed to make this aspect of the kick-off show interesting, with the guarantee that AOP and The Revival would be in the title hunt if Rezar and Scott Dawson had picked up the win in this non-title match.

Instead, they had the champions go over to leave Raw's tag division once again in a state of uncertainty.

The fact that the champions didn't even appear on Monday's taping of Raw underlined where the tag division is on the red brand right now.

Instead, Rezar and Dawson winning, most likely via controversial circumstances, would have created some real intrigue and hype surrounding the division, with two of the better teams automatically earning shots.

It was a creative, and smart, move to give two teams the opportunity to join forces and earn a shot at the tag titles. But having them lose just set the tag division back a whole heap once again.

Right now, it's hard to imagine the Raw tag titles even making the main card of WrestleMania.

The Miz and Shane McMahon def. The Bar

While Raw's tag division is stuttering at the moment, the same can't be said for SmackDown's equivalent.

Headed up by The Bar, the blue brand has led the way with tag wrestling of late, but it's hard to wonder where the division goes from here with an unlikely duo at the top.

The Miz and Shane McMahon's success story on Sunday night was a heartwarming one if nothing else, but you suspect WWE will have to take the belts off them before WrestleMania to get the division back on track again.

Miz or McMahon are clearly going to turn on each other at some point. Perhaps Royal Rumble was deemed a tad too premature, but without a full-time tag team as champions, the division appears to have lost its way a little.

Will Miz and McMahon's imminent feud overshadow the rest of the tag division? If so, the smarter choice would have been to split them at the Rumble and keep the belts on The Bar.

Their winning would have been a much smarter choice, in truth. Then one of the many exciting teams vying for a title shot could have been next in line.