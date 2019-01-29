Idrissa Gueye Reportedly Hands in Everton Transfer Request Amid PSG Interest

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Idrissa Gueye has reportedly handed in a transfer request as he looks to force a move from Everton to Paris Saint-Germain after the French champions recently bid £21.5 million for him.

According to Sky Sports News, Everton are adamant the midfielder is not for sale, but Gueye has "written to club officials pleading with them to allow him" to leave for PSG.

Gueye, 29, has a contract at Goodison Park to 2022, so an offer of £21.5 million was never likely to prove that tempting to Everton:

The Senegal international's reported transfer request will give PSG a boost in their hopes of signing him.

But they will likely need to submit a much improved bid before the end of the January transfer window if they are to succeed.

Not only will Everton be concerned about getting a decent fee for Gueye, they will also have very little time to replace him before the January window shuts on Thursday.

Morgan Schneiderlin could theoretically deputise until the summer, while James McCarthy is nearing a return to action following a broken leg.

But Gueye would be a huge loss for Marco Silva's side as he has been a rock in the centre of Everton's midfield this term:

The former Lille player's combative nature is surely one of the main attractions for PSG.

Thomas Tuchel's side often play brilliant attacking football, but they are lacking steel in their engine room. They will also lose Adrien Rabiot when his contract expires in June, leaving a big hole in their midfield.

Signing Gueye makes a lot of sense for PSG, and the player appears to want the move. But it is understandable, especially in the January transfer window, that Everton are holding out for much more money.