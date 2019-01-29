Giuseppe Marotta Says 'No Offer Has Arrived' for Ivan Perisic Amid Arsenal Link

VINCENZO PINTO/Getty Images

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has revealed the Italian club have yet to receive an offer for Ivan Perisic despite him handing in a transfer request following links with Arsenal.

According to Italian newspaper Libero (h/t Football Italia), the Croatia international has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners on the basis of a loan move that could become permanent in the summer.

However, Marotta has told Sky Sports (h/t Dejan Kalinic of Goal) that no offer has actually been made to the Nerazzurri:

"It is difficult to keep players that don't want to stay, but no offer has arrived yet so therefore the prerequisite for a transfer simply isn't there. This also happens at other teams. I am a supporter of a restrictive transfer window, but with the fact that it closes on the 31st [of January] a lot of players wish to leave their clubs."

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery recently revealed the north London club would only be able to make loan signings in the January transfer window.

Perisic, 29, would be an excellent addition to the Arsenal squad as he is an experienced attacker who can play anywhere across the front line.

It is also clear he wants to leave Inter:

The Milan outfit, though, reportedly need Arsenal to make guarantees they will sign Perisic permanently in the summer if they are to let him leave on loan in the current window, per Jeremy Wilson in the Telegraph.

That is all academic, though, if Arsenal do not submit an offer before Thursday's deadline.

Per Amalia Fra of AS, Inter would be willing to let Perisic leave for around €40 million (£35 million).

Only a year ago Arsenal splurged £56 million on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang six months after spending £46.5 million on Alexandre Lacazette.

A £35 million fee is a reasonable price for a player of Perisic's quality, and Arsenal could benefit from having his creativity in their attack.