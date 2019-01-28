Video: Elias Breaks Guitars over Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett on WWE Raw

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Jeff Jarrett should go ahead and steer clear of Elias for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday night, Elias hit Jarrett with a guitar and eliminated him from the Royal Rumble match. Jarrett arrived on Raw, presumably to gain a measure of revenge on The Drifter, and had the "Road Dogg" Jesse James as backup.

Unfortunately for Jarrett, the result was the same. As Jarrett and Road Dogg were delivering a rendition of "With My Baby Tonight," Elias attacked both legends with guitars.

Raw is apparently only big enough for one guitar-playing star at a time.

Perhaps Jarrett can team with noted musician Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 35 to finally put away Elias.