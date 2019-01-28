Video: Elias Breaks Guitars over Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett on WWE Raw

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 07: Elias during the WWE Live Show at Lanxess Arena on November 7, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)
Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Jeff Jarrett should go ahead and steer clear of Elias for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday night, Elias hit Jarrett with a guitar and eliminated him from the Royal Rumble match. Jarrett arrived on Raw, presumably to gain a measure of revenge on The Drifter, and had the "Road Dogg" Jesse James as backup.

Unfortunately for Jarrett, the result was the same. As Jarrett and Road Dogg were delivering a rendition of "With My Baby Tonight," Elias attacked both legends with guitars.

Raw is apparently only big enough for one guitar-playing star at a time.

Perhaps Jarrett can team with noted musician Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 35 to finally put away Elias.

Related

    Becky Lynch vs. Rousey Set for WrestleMania 35

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Becky Lynch vs. Rousey Set for WrestleMania 35

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Roundup: Y2J Rips Brock, Wyatt Update and More

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Roundup: Y2J Rips Brock, Wyatt Update and More

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Brutal Rumble Booking Results 🤭

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Most Brutal Rumble Booking Results 🤭

    Aaron Bower
    via Bleacher Report

    Rollins' Royal Rumble Win Was a Forgettable One

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Rollins' Royal Rumble Win Was a Forgettable One

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report