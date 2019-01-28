Video: Elias Breaks Guitars over Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett on WWE Raw

Video: Elias Breaks Guitars over Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett on WWE RawJanuary 29, 2019
Jeff Jarrett should go ahead and steer clear of Elias for the foreseeable future.
On Sunday night, Elias hit Jarrett with a guitar and eliminated him from the Royal Rumble match. Jarrett arrived on Raw, presumably to gain a measure of revenge on The Drifter, and had the "Road Dogg" Jesse James as backup.
Unfortunately for Jarrett, the result was the same. As Jarrett and Road Dogg were delivering a rendition of "With My Baby Tonight," Elias attacked both legends with guitars.
WWE @WWE
We can't wait to be walkin' with @IAmEliasWWE tonight... Sorry, @WWERoadDogg & @RealJeffJarrett. #RAW https://t.co/rP1qoVmsHJ
Raw is apparently only big enough for one guitar-playing star at a time.
Perhaps Jarrett can team with noted musician Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 35 to finally put away Elias.
