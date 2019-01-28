WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 28

11 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Before Seth Rollins could hit the ring to make his decision regarding the WrestleMania main event, Paul Heyman and universal champion Brock Lesnar beat him to the punch.

Heyman, ever the master of the mic, explained to Rollins that he really only had one choice: a wrestling clinic against Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship because a showdown with Brock Lesnar would be a lesson in brutality he is not ready for.

Rollins hit the ring and took the fight right to Lesnar, unfazed by The Beast.

That would be a mistake.

Lesnar obliterated Rollins time after time, hoisting him up for four straight F-5s. The Architect, ever defiant in the face of a ruthless rival, egged him on and ate another of the finishers as Lesnar stood tall to close out the show.

Grade

B+

Analysis

This established Rollins as fearless and unshaken by the most physically imposing Superstar in WWE history. He was unafraid to march to the ring and deal the first blow to Lesnar. He dared Lesnar to continue punishing him. The Beast did and Rollins suffered.

Maybe that is the storyline the Superstars will follow come WrestleMania.

Rollins is a longtime friend of Roman Reigns, whose WrestleMania 31 classic with Lesnar featured him suckering Lesnar into the ol' Rope-A-Dope before mounting a comeback. Maybe The Architect utilizes the same strategy en route to a second championship victory over Lesnar on the grand stage.

One thing is certain: Rollins faces an uphill battle and the rivalry between him and Lesnar should be a damn fun one, especially if they can pack a punch from an intensity standpoint.