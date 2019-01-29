Super Bowl Odds 2019: Vegas Prop Bet and Odds List for Patriots vs. Rams

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Super Bowl LIII. If you're a fan of the Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots, you're obviously rooting for your team to win. Other NFL fans still get to watch the biggest game for the league's biggest prize. Fantasy football enthusiasts get one final chance at some DFS action, and for those so inclined, there is a plethora of unique betting opportunities.

Where else can you bet on the number of commercials in a given event?

Below, you'll find a list of some of the most intriguing prop bets from OddsShark. We'll also examine the viewing schedule for Super Bowl LIII, the latest odds and over/unders and some our breakdown and prediction for the game.

Super Bowl LIII

Who: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

When: Sunday, February 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Line and Over/Under: NE -2.5, 56.5

Score Prediction Breakdown

It's the individual matchups that will determine the outcome of Super Bowl LIII. The proverbial chess game between Bill Belichick and Sean McVay is going to be exciting, but the team that wins the most on-field battles is the one that will prevail.

There are two big matchups that will be most key to this game. The first will be New England's ability to run the ball against the Rams defensive front. The Patriots have leaned heavily on the run this seasons—especially in the playoffs—and it's helped to control the tempo of games and to keep quarterback Tom Brady off his back.

In New England's two postseason outings, the offense rushed for 331 yards. Brady was not sacked in those games.

The run game is going to be critical once again in this game. The Patriots will want to keep Los Angeles' explosive offense off the field, and they're going to want to neutralize the interior pass rush of Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh. While running straight at Donald and Suh may seem counter-intuitive, it's actually worked for opposing offenses most of the year.

During the regular season, the Rams allowed an average of 122.3 yards rushing (23rd in the NFL) and 24.0 points (20th) per game.

New England has shown the ability to dominate on the ground—only four teams rushed for more yards in the regular season—and that will give them a big edge in Super Bowl LIII.

The other matchup we're placing a lot of weight on is the battle between New England's cornerbacks and the Rams receivers. The Patriots play mostly man coverage, and that can make things difficult on Rams quarterback Jared Goff. He won't be able to predetermine where he's going with the ball against the zone.

This plan only works if Jason McCourty, Jonathan Joseph, Stephon Gilmore and the rest of the Patriots cornerbacks can win their one-on-one matchups with the Rams receivers. This is a matchup that could go either way, especially since Rams receiver Brandin Cooks has intimate knowledge of New England's defense from his season with the Patriots.

"There’s a lot of great things that are coming out of there that I learned—too much to probably just sit here and talk about," Cooks said, via the Rams' official website.

If the Patriots are forced to switch to the zone or to start doubling Cooks or Robert Woods on every play, it's going to be extremely difficult for New England's front seven to clamp down on Todd Gurley, C.J. Anderson and the running game.

We're expecting the Patriots defense to do just enough—like it did against the Kansas City Chiefs—to win a close one.

Prediction: Patriots 33 Rams 28

Prop Guide (from OddsShark)

Money Line

New England: -150

Los Angeles: +130

Top MVP Odds

Tom Brady: 11-10

Jared Goff: 9-4

Todd Gurley: 13-1

Sony Michel: 16-1

C.J. Anderson: 20-1

Aaron Donald: 20-1

James White: 20-1

Julian Edelman: 25-1

Rob Gronkowski: 35-1

Brandin Cooks: 40-1

Robert Woods: 40-1

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Which Player Will Score the First Touchdown?

Sony Michel: 5-1

Todd Gurley: 6-1

C.J. Anderson: 7-1

Brandin Cooks: 15-2

Robert Woods: 15-2

James White: 9-1

Julian Edelman: 9-1

Rob Gronkowski: 9-1

Josh Reynolds: 10-1

Rex Burkhead: 10-1

Total Touchdowns in the First Half

Over 3.5: 21-20

Under 3.5: 20-27

Longest Touchdown

Over 46.5: 20-23

Under 46.5: 20-23

Prediction: Over

Coin Toss

Heads: -105

Tails: -105

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Miscellaneous Props

How Many Plays Will Tony Romo Correctly Predict? Over/Under 7.5

Will Donald Trump Attend the Game?

How Many Times Will the Broadcast Mention Sean McVay's Age? Over/Under 7.5

How Long Will it Take Gladys Knight to Sing National Anthem? Over/Under 1:47

How Many Songs Will Be Played During the Halftime Show? Over/Under 7.5

Will Adam Levine Be Wearing a Hat to Start the Halftime Show?

What Will the Predominate Color of Levine's Shirt During Halftime Show? Black or Other

Will a Fan Run onto the Field During the Game?

How Many Commercials Will Run During the Super Bowl? Over/Under 96



Will a Non-Quarterback Throw a Touchdown Pass?